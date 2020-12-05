Cal vs. Oregon Football Game Thread

This was going to be the day Cal challenged Oregon for supremacy in the Pac-12 North.

Of course, that was before the coronavirus pandemic reshuffled civilization, along with the college football world.

Nothing this fall has been what anyone expected. Oh sure, Alabama still entered the day undefeated but pretty much everything else has been dramatically shook up.

Picked second in the Pac-12 North, the Bears (0-3) arrive at Dec. 5 still searching for their first victory. Cal has started a season 0-4 just three times since 1882.

No. 23 Oregon (3-1), the heavy North favorite, comes off a 41-38 loss to rival Oregon State that highlighted the Ducks’ defensive struggles.

So who knows what might transpire today at Memorial Stadium. There will be no fans and, frankly, no expectations for how the day might turn out. As most of 2020 has demonstrated, there simply is no way to know what’s coming next.

*** Cal coach Justin Wilcox talks in this video about the improvement by the Bears' defense over the past two weeks:

*** Wilcox shares his thoughts on senior center Michael Saffell, who overcame injury to play last week in the Big Game:

