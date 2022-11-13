Cal-Oregon State Game Summary: Bears Lose Sixth Straight

Cal suffered its sixth straight loss and its offense did not score a touchdown in its 38-10 loss to Oregon State on Saturday evening in Corvallis, Oregon.

The Bears' only touchdown came on a fumble recovery and run by defensive back Jeremiah Earby in the first half.

The Beavers clinched a second straight winning season.

Next week Cal hosts Stanford in the Big Game, which will be the 40th anniversary of The Play. ESPN will air a documentary on that 1982 five-lateral kickoff return on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 10 p.m. Pacific time.

Here is the game summary.

OREGON STATE 38, CAL 10

RECORDS: CAL (3-7, 1-6 Pac-12), Oregon State (7-3, 4-3 Pac-12)

PLAYER OF THE GAME: Oregon State freshman running back Damien Martinez, who rushed for 105 yards, his fourth straight game of 100 yards or more.

TURNING POINT: On Cal's first play after Oregon State's first touchdown, Jack Plummer threw a pass that was intercepted by Oregon State's Kyrel Fisher-Morris at the Cal 31-yard line. The Beavers turned that possession into a touchdown to make it 14-0 late in the first quarter.

CAL INJURY NOTES: Cal players who did not play in Saturday's game -- Cornerback Lu-Magia Hearns III, cornerback Collin Gamble, outside linebacker Braxten Croteau, inside linebacker Mo Iosefa, safety Raymond Woodie III, inside linebacker Ryan Puskas, offensive lineman Ben Coleman.

KEY PLAY 1: On a fourth-and-2 play from the Cal 47-yard line, Oregon State's Jack Colletto, playing quarterback for this one play, threw a 37-yard completion to Anthony Gould, putting the ball at the Cal 10-yard line. Later in the possession, Ben Gulbranson scored on a fourth-and-goal play from six inches out to give Oregon State a 7-0 lead with 5:37 left in the first quarter.

KEY PLAY 2: On Cal's first play following the Oregon State touchdown, Cal's Jack Plummer threw a pass that was intercepted by Oregon State's Kyrel Fisher-Morris at the Cal 31-yard line. The Beavers turned that into a touchdown on Jam Griffin's 5-yard scoring run, giving Oregon State a 14-0 lead with 2:14 remaining in the first quarter.

KEY PLAY 3: Oregon State's Anthony Gould returned a punt 55 yards for a touchdown that gave the Beavers a 21-0 lead with 12:01 left in the second quarter.

KEY PLAY 4: On a fourth-and-3 play from the Oregon State 18-yard line, Jack Plummer threw an incomplete pass with 4:24 left in the first half.

KEY PLAY 5: On a third-and-1 play from the Oregon State 39-yard line, Beavers running back Damien Martinez fumbled when tackld by Xavier Carlton. Cal's Jeremiah Earby picked up the loose ball and ran 33 yards for a touchdown. That reduced the Oregon State lead to 21-7 with 2:33 left in the first half.

KEY PLAY 6: Oregon State's Everett Hayes kicked a 49-yard field goal to give the Beavers a 24-7 lead early in the second half.

KEY PLAY 7: Oregon State's Ben Gulbranson completed a 34-yard pass to Tre'Shaun Harris, who fumbled. The ball was picked up by Oregon State's Tyjon Lindsey, who advanced the ball 10 additional yards for a 44-yard play to the Cal 26-yard line. The Beavers converted that into a touchdown on Gulbranson's 8-yard scoring pass to Harrison, putting Oregon State ahead 31-7 with 4:03 left in the third quarter.

KEY PLAY 8: Cal's Michael Luckhurst kicked a 36-yard field goal to reduce the Oregon State lead to 31-10. It was the first collegiate field-goal attempt for Luckhurst, the son of former Cal and NFL kicker Mick Luckhurst.

STAT OF THE GAME: Cal had minus-7 yards in the first half.

INDIVIDUAL STAT OF THE GAME: Cal running back Jaydn Ott was limited to 20 rushing yards on eight carries.

QUARTERBACK STATS: Cal’s Jack Plummer was 22-for-34 for 151 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. Oregon State Ben Gulbranson was was 15-for-23 for 137 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. Oregon State's Jack Colletto was 1-for-1 for 37 yards.

WHAT IT MEANS: Cal suffered its sixth straight loss, its longest losing streak since 2013. With two games remaining, Cal has seven losses, and the Bears have not lost more than seven games in a season since 2013, when Cal went 1-11 in Sonny Dykes' first season as head coach.

CAL'S BOWL BAROMETER: The Bears have a 0% chance to reach a bowl. They are three wins short of being bowl eligible with only two games remaining.

NEXT GAME: Stanford (3-6, 1-6 Pac-12) at Cal (3-7, 1-6 Pac-12). Saturday, November 19. Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. TV: Pac-12 Network. Stanford faced Oregon in Eugene Saturday night, and the result was not available when this summary was posted. Next Saturday’s game will the 125th Big Game and the 40th anniversary of The Play, the five-lateral kickoff return that won the 1982 Big Game for Cal.

.

Cover photo of Jack Plummer by Soobum Im, USA TODAY Sports

.

Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport