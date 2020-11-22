SI.com
CalSportsReport
HomeFootballBasketballOther SportsBest Of
Search

Depleted Cal Loses to Oregon State

Makai Polk (17) celebrates his touchdown reception in the first quarter

Jake Curtis

Cal, playing without six starters, lost to Oregon State 31-27 Saturday afternoon at Oregon State

Cal was without starting tailback Christopher Brown Jr., three starting offensive linemen, starting tight end Collin Moore and starting outside linebacker Braxten Croteau. Brown was sidelined with an unspecified injury, and the others apparently were unavailable for COVID-19 contact-tracing reasons. 

Cal center Michael Saffell left the game in the second quarter with an apparent leg injury, leaving the Bears without their starters at four of the five offensive line positions.

Trailing 31-27, Cal had a first down at the Oregon State 10-yard line with 1:11 left when a tipped pass was intercepted by John McCartan, giving the Beavers the clinching turnover.

Earlier an Elijah Hicks interception led to a 2-yard scoring pass from Chase Garbers to Jake Tonges, giving Cal a 27-24 lead with 8:04 remaining.

But a blocked punt gave Oregon State the ball at the Cal 14-yard line, and a Tristan Gebbia 1-yard quarterback sneak for a touchdown put the Beavers ahead 31-27 with 4:30 left.

AVAILABILITY:  Tight end Collin Moore, offensive linemen Jake Curhan, Valentino Daltoso and Will Craig and outside linebacker Braxten Croteau were the starters unavailable for the game for contact-tracing reasons after a Cal player tested positive for COVID-19.  Backup nose tackle Stanley McKenzie was also unavailable.

INJURY: Cal starting tailback Christopher Brown Jr. did not play because of an unspecified injury. Cal center Michael Saffell left the game in the second quarter with an apparent leg injury, and he did not return.  It is unclear whether either player will be available for next Friday's game against Stanford. 

OREGON STATE 31, CAL 27

RECORDS: Cal (0-2), OREGON STATE (1-2)

PLAYER OF THE GAME:  Cal quarterback Chase Garbers was 28-of-42 for 325 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He completed three passes of more than 30 yards.

TURNING POINT: With Cal leading 27-24, Jesiah Irish of Oregon State blocked a Jamieson Sheahan punt, giving the Beavers the ball at the Cal 14-yard line with 5:26 left. Oregon State turned it into a touchdown that gave the Beavers a 31-27 lead.

TEAM STAT OF THE GAME: After recording just 176 yards of total offense in last week's game against UCLA, Cal churned out 317 yards in the first half against Oregon State.

PLAYER STAT OF THE GAME: Cal wide receiver Kekoa Crawford had seven catches for 118 yards and a touchdown in the first half. He finished with 141 receiving yards on 10 receptions.

UGLY STAT OF THE GAME I: Cal had just 34 yards of total offense in the third quarter.

WHAT IT MEANS: Cal has no more than three games left before the participants in the Pac-12 title game are determined. The Bears are virtually eliminated from title possibilities.

CAL’S BOWL BAROMETER: Cal's bowl chances stand at about 30 percent. Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott has said teams in his conference need to have at least .500 record to play in a postseason game.

NEXT GAME: Stanford at Cal, Friday, November 27. Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. TV: FOX. Stanford (0-2) was scheduled to play Washington State on Saturday, but the game was canceled due to virus-related issues at Washington State.

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Cal Sports Report on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cal-OSU Thread: Bears Fall 31-27 at Oregon State

Three Offensive Lineman Shelved at the Last Minute by COVID-19 Issues

Jeff Faraudo

Six Cal Starters Unavailable for Oregon State Game

Christopher Brown Jr., Jake Curhan, Valentino Daltoso, Will Craig won't play in Saturday afternoon game in Corvallis

Jake Curtis

Return of Cal's Defensive Line to Practice Aids Bears in Many Ways

Having 310-pound freshman nose guard Stanley McKenzie back should help Cal improve in Saturday's game at Oregon State

Jake Curtis

Cal Linebacker Kuony Deng Fueled by Sense of Urgency After UCLA Disappointment

Linebacker Kuony Deng Draws Motivation From Defensive Coordinator's Words

Jeff Faraudo

Pac-12 Football: Stanford-Washington State Game Canceled

For the third straight week, two Pac-12 games have been canceled because of COVID-19 issues. Only four of the 12 teams are on track to play all seven scheduled games in 2020

Jake Curtis

Pac-12 Football Picks: Mid-November and It's Week 3

Utah Hopes to Finally Get in a Game with USC Paying a Visit

Jeff Faraudo

At Last, Cal Announces its Non-Conference Basketball Schedule

Cal Treks to Corvallis for a Two-Day Event to Christen the Hoops Season

Jeff Faraudo

ESPN Reports Isaiah Humphries' Allegations Against Penn State Before He Transferred to Cal

Defensive back opted out of Golden Bears' 2020 season so he is not on Cal's current roster

Jake Curtis

NFL Fantasy Experts Expect Ex-Cal Star Jared Goff to Flounder Monday

Fantasy writers loved the Rams quarterback Jared Goff last week, but don't anticipate much from him in nationally televised game on Monday night against Buccaneers

Jake Curtis

Cal Football Preview Box for Saturday's Game at Oregon State

Bears look to bounce back from poor showing against UCLA when they face an Oregon State team that has lost its first two games

Jake Curtis