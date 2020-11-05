SI.com
CalSportsReport
HomeFootballBasketballOther SportsBest Of
Search

Can Cal Play With Players Out? What If Bears Don't Play Saturday?

Jake Curtis

The positive COVID-19 test result of a Cal player that has put Saturday night’s Cal-Washington game in jeopardy brings up two issues: 

---Can a team play a game with some players unavailable because of positive tests?

---What happens to Cal's Pac-12 title hopes if a game is canceled?

The first question has a fairly easy answer:

A team must have at least 53 available scholarship players, and that must include at least seven offensive linemen, one quarterback and four defensive linemen. A school could agree to play the game with fewer than the 53 scholarship players, but if it elects not to do so the game would be canceled or postponed. Presumably the game could only be postponed two days (until Monday) to allow the following week’s game to be played as scheduled.

We don’t know how many Cal players would be unavailable for the game, but Justin Wilcox said the Bears would play the game if at all possible.

The second question is complicated by the fact that teams may not play the same number of games.

Teams are scheduled to play six conference games to determine the Pac-12 championship-game participants. But a canceled game does not eliminate a team from contention for a Pac-12 title. Participants in the Pac-12 title game would be determined by winning percentage. So if one team plays six conference games and goes 6-0 it would be tied with a team that plays five conference games and finishes 5-0.

Then a tie-breaker system would be used, which goes by head-to-head results, record within the division, then record against the next-highest team in the standings.

It is possible for a team to win a division title playing just four games. However, if a team plays two fewer games than a team with the same winning percentage, it is not considered a tie. So a team that finishes 6-0 would earn the berth over a team that goes 4-0.

It is also possible for two teams from the same division to play in the Pac-12 championship game, but that would require a number of unlikely occurrences that will be explained if that situation takes place.

Click here for a story on the details of these two issues.

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Cal Sports Report on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cal Football Opener vs. Washington in Question After COVID-19 Positive

Cal Hopes to Learn Soon Whether Others Are Impacted

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Football: 5 Questions For UW Huskies Beat Writer

Visiting Huskies Have a New Coach and a New Quarterback

Jeff Faraudo

Fans Not Allowed on Tightwad Hill During Cal Home Games

No fans inside or outside Memorial Stadium when the Bears host Washington on Saturday night

Jake Curtis

Cal Now Favored Over Washington in Las Vegas Betting Lines

The point spread has been changing rapidly for the Bears' season opener against the Huskies in Berkeley on Saturday; Cal a 25-to-1 shot to win Pac-12 title

Jake Curtis

Cal Football: Family Reunion on Saturday When the Sirmons Convene at Memorial Stadium

Cal DC Peter Sirmon Won't Have Much Time to Enjoy Watching His Son Play

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Football Season Preview, Part 2: Questions Facing the Bears

From Performance Uncertainties to COVID-19 Issues, Questions Loom Everywhere

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Football Season Preview, Part 3: Stars and Potential Breakout Stars

Golden Bears Have a Number of Players on the Cusp of Becoming Special

Jeff Faraudo

Coach Justin Wilcox Pleased by Players' Choice for Team Captains

Four Were Chosen as Captains but Others Also Received Substantial Support

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Kicker Dario Longhetto Has FG Range Out to 52 Yards, Coach Says

Special teams coach Charlie Ragle has confidence in Bears' new place-kicker

Jake Curtis

Cal's Matt Bradley Only Pac-12 Player on Jerry West Award Watch List

Bears junior led the team in scoring last season and is one of 20 players in the nation in contention for award for best shooting guard in the country

Jake Curtis