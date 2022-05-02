Cal Football Post-Spring Depth Chart -- an Educated Guess

Cal will not issue an official post-spring football depth chart, so we made an educated guess as to how the Golden Bears’ lineup will look going into fall camp.

Our depth chart assessment was made a little more difficult because so many players sat out spring practice with injuries, but we feel confident that our depth chart is pretty close to what Cal’s coaches have in mind for the Sept. 3 opener against UC Davis.

We list our depth chart first, then provide brief details of each position below it.

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Jack Plummer, Sr.

Kai Millner, RFr.

Running back

Damien Moore, Jr.

DeCarlos Brooks, Jr.

Jaydn Ott, Fr.

Wide receiver

Jeremiah Hunter, Jr.

Monroe Young, Sr.

Wide receiver

J.Michael Sturdivant, RFr.

Justin Richard Baker, Jr.

Wide receiver

Mavin Anderson, RFr.

Mason Starling, Jr. or

Tommy Christakos, RFr.

Tight end

Jermaine Terry II, Soph.

Keleki Latu, Soph.

Left tackle

Ben Coleman, Jr.

Ender Aguilar, Soph.

Left guard

Bastian Swinney, RFr.

Colin Hamilton, Soph.

Center

Matthew Cindric, Sr.

Dylan Jemtegaard, RFr.

Right guard

Brian Driscoll, Jr.

Everett Johnson, Jr.

Right tackle

Brayden Rohme, Jr.

Ryan Lange, RFr.

.

DEFENSE

Defensive end

Brett Johnson, Jr.

Derek Wilkins, RFr.

Nose guard

Ricky Correia, Jr.

Jaedon Roberts, Jr.

Defensive end

Ethan Saunders, Jr.

Xavier Carlton, Jr.

Outside linebacker

Braxten Croteau, Sr.

Myles Williams, RFr.

Outside linebacker

Orin Patu, Jr.

Akili Calhoun, RFr.

Inside linebacker

Jackson Sirmon, Sr.

Muelu Iosefa, Jr.

Inside linebacker

Femi Oladejo, Soph.

Nate Rutchena, Soph.

Cornerback

Collin Gamble, Jr.

Isaiah Young, Jr.

Cornerback

Lu-Magia Hearns III

Tyson McWilliams, Soph.

Safety

Craig Woodson, Jr.

Miles Williams III, Jr.

Safety

Daniel Scott, Sr.

Ray Woodie, Sr.

.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker

Dario Longhetto, Sr.

Punter

Jamieson Sheahan, Sr.

Kick returner

Mavin Anderson, Fr.

Punt retuner

Lu-Magia Hearns III, Soph.

.

DETAILS

Quarterback: It would be a major surprise if Purdue transfer Jack Plummer is not the Bears’ starting quarterback in the opener. He is listed as a senior, but he has two seasons of eligibility left. It would also be a surprise if redshirt freshman Kai Millner is not the backup. And if Plummer falters early in the season, you could see Millner on the field.

Running back: Damien Moore had an impressive spring and will remain the starter as long as he avoids fumbles. DeCarlos Brooks is the backup and will get playing time, but so will true freshman Jaydn Ott, who did some good things in the spring.

Wide receiver: Jeremiah Hunter is the only guaranteed starter among the collection of wide receivers. J.Michael Studivant is likely to be a starter based on his speed, and Mavin Anderson may have done enough in the spring to warrant a starting assignment. Monroe Young is the most experienced of the bunch and could nudge his way into the starting lineup. The surprise of the spring was Tommy Christakos, who was impressive enough to earn playing time and may be a starter before the season is over. A hamstring injury limited the spring effectiveness of junior-college transfer Mason Starling, but he will get playing time, especially in the red zone. We listed three starting wide receivers because Cal figures to have three wideouts on the field much of the time.

Tight end: Jermaine Terry II and Keleki Latu are virtually co-starters at the position, and either could be the starter in a given game. They both will be starters in some games as Cal offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave likes to use two-tight end sets. Latu's pass-catching skills were impeded during the spring because he had to wear a brace on his right hand and forearm, while Terry looked good playing at a lower weight, as he notes in the video below:

Offensive line: Center Matthew Cindric and Ben Coleman are the only certain starters, and since Coleman is more than adequate at any of the offensive line positions, he will be placed where he is needed most, and others slotted in around him. Coleman was a starting guard in 2021 but might be a tackle this season. Brian Driscoll missed spring with an injury but he is likely to be a starter, and redshirt freshman Bastian Swinney and Brayden Rohme are apt to be the other two starters. Keep an eye on sophomore Ender Aguilar, who impressed coaches in the spring and could squeeze his way into the starting lineup before the season is over. Backups are less certain, although Everett Johnson is likely to be one backup, and Ryan Lange may figure in there somewhere. True freshmen Sioape Vatikani and Jackson Brown could see action in 2022.

Outside linebacker: Braxten Croteau seems to have one starting spot locked down, but the other is unclear. The wild card here is Utah transfer Xavier Carlton, who is listed as a defensive end, but played quite a bit of outside linebacker in the spring and is a good bet to get significant playing time at the outside linebacker spot. Orin Patu, Myles Williams and Akili Calhoun will battle though the fall for the other starting outside linebacker spot, and Patu could become a third-down specialist with his strong pass-rush capabilities.

--Defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon discusses the inside and outside linebacker options in the video atop this story.--

Inside linebacker: Washington transfer Jackson Sirmon and Femi Oladejo missed much of the spring with injuries, but Sirmon is certain to be one starter at inside linebacker, and Oladejo will battle Muelu Iosefa for the other. Iosefa started all 10 games in which he played last season and Oladejo started just one, but they seem to be on even terms heading into fall camp. Nate Rutchena, who made several big plays last season, and Trey Paster, who started five games in 2021, will also get playing time.

Cornerback: Lu-Magia Hearns III will be one starter after earning a starting job as a true freshman, but the other spot is up for grabs between Collin Gamble and Isaiah Young. Gamble started eight games last season and Young started three, and whichever one is not a starting corner could be the starting nickel back. The Bears used five defensive backs and no nose guard in their starting lineup in more than half their games last season, so Gamble and Young could both be starters in a lot of games.

Safety: Daniel Scott has one safety position locked down after his big 2021 season, while Miles Williams and Craig Woodson will compete for the other starting spot. Williams may have gained some ground because he had a strong spring while Woodson sat out spring workouts with an injury.

.

.

