Cal Football: Three Ex-Bears Named to Pro Bowl

Jake Curtis

Three former Cal players were among the 88 players named to the Pro Bowl on Tuesday.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan and San Diego Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen were named for the Jan. 26 all-star game to be played in Orlando, Fla.

Players for the game are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group's vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 players selected to the Pro Bowl.

One player who was not selected was New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who had been named to 14 previous Pro Bowls. (See the complete Pro Bowl roster here.)

Here is a short rundown on each of the three Cal Pro Bowl selections:

Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers
Photo by Jeff Hanisch - USA TODAY Sports

Rodgers played two seasons at Cal in 2003 and 2004 after transferring from Butte Community College. Cal went 8-6 in Rodgers first season and 10-2 in his second, when the Bears finished the regular-season ranked No. 4 in the AP poll

He was a first-round pick (24ht overall) in the 2005 NFL Draft.

This year he was named to the Pro Bowl for the eighth time. He has completed 63.3 percent of his passes with 24 touchdown passes and two interceptions for a passer rating of 100.4, 10th-best in the NFL.

The Packers are 11-3 and have already clinched a playoff berth.

Cameron Jordan

Cameron Jordan
Photo by Brett Davis - USA TODAY Sports

Jordan played four seasons at Cal, and the team went 7-6 in 2007, 9-4 in 2008, 8-5 in 2009 and 5-7 in 2010.

He was a first-round pick (24th overall) in the 2011 NFL Draft.

This year he was named to the Pro Bowl for fifth time.

He has 13.5 sacks, third-best in the NFL.

The Saints are 11-3 and have already clinched a division title.

Keenan Allen

Keenan Allen
Photo by Isaiah J. Downing - USA TODAY Sports

Allen played three years at Cal and was Cameron Jordan’s teammate in 2010. In Allen’s three seasons, the Bears went 5-7 in 2010, 7-6 in 2011 and 3-9 in 2012.

Allen was a third-round pick (76th overall) in the 2013 NFL Draft.

This year he was named to the Pro Bowl for third time.

He has 90 receptions (fifth-best in the NFL) for 1,046 yards and five touchdowns.

The Chargers are 5-9 and have been eliminated from postseason possibilities.

