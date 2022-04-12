A pecking order has quickly been established among Cal’s quarterbacks a week into spring practice. But coach Justin Wilcox is in no rush to name a starter or establish a depth chart.

Purdue transfer Jack Plummer, who has played in 17 college football games and thrown for more than 3,400 yards and 26 touchdowns, is getting most of the first-team reps. That’s no real surprise — his experience and two years of remaining eligibility give him an early leg up on the field.

Redshirt freshman Kai Millner appears to have climbed into the next spot, although he has not thrown a pass at Cal. Sophomore Zach Johnson, senior Ryan Glover and veteran walk-on Ryan Rowell also are getting work.

The Bears have held just four of their 15 spring workouts and Wilcox is willing to let this play out organically.

When asked if his preference is have the competition settled by the April 30 spring game, Wilcox hedged.

“My preference vs. practicality might be two different things,” he said after Monday’s practice. “Sure, it would be great if it became obvious yesterday. It’s not right now, and that’s OK. We’re not the only team that’s in this situation where we’re in a competitive environment at that position.

“It needs to reveal itself with reps and production at that position. We feel good about those guys and the steps they’ve taken in spring. But I think putting a time-stamp on it might paint yourself into a corner a little bit.”

After all, the Bears don’t play a game until their Sept. 3 season opener against UC Davis.

“There will be a time when it needs to happen. We’re just not up against that yet,” Wilcox said. “I don’t really want to put a date on it.”

Wilcox was asked in the video above about Plummer and Millner, and the fact that he didn’t comment on others in the quarterback room is the result of not being specifically asked to do so.

On Plummer:

“Jack has experience, which is hard to replicate in practice. He has game experience at this level and he’s played good football. He throws the ball well. He’s tall — he sees things well. He’s a football guy in terms of the way he approaches meetings. He handles himself like a QB. He’s very much into football and likes to study it. Those are great qualities.”

On Millner:

“Kai is a bit younger, has less experience but Kai is a talented guy. He can really spin the ball. A very productive high school player, as we know. Also loves football. He is kind of a junkie, like those other guys. That’s what you want at that position. It’s great to play great at quarterback is you’re not a football junkie. And those guys — as do the other guys in the room — all have that quality.”

In this video, Wilcox talks about the ability of Plummer and Millner to make all the throws required in Cal’s offense.

And in the video above, he discusses the importance of learning from mistakes but not making the same mistake repeatedly.

Junior wide receiver Jeremiah Hunter, who averaged a team-best 18.5 yards per game last season, says he’s been impressed with Plummer’s arm and his ability to learn the names of everyone on the roster.

“What I’ve seen when he first got here he was willing to work,” Hunter says in the video below. "He didn’t come in with an ego or anything. He came in ready to work on everything. He bought in and he has my support.”

Cover photo of Cal quarterback Jack Plummer during his days at Purdue by Andrew Madsen, KLC fotos

