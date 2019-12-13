Cal Football: Tight End Recruit for 2020 De-Commits from Cal

It looks like Cal may have lost a tight end recruit, and just a few days before the early signing period.

Kaleo Ballungay, a 6-foot-5, 238-pound tight end from Tracy, Calif., and Kimball High School, committed to Cal in June. But this week he said via social media that he has de-committed from Cal.

You will note in his twitter announcement that Ballungay is still considering Cal, but if he de-committed from Cal he must have serious interest elsewhere. Wednesday is the first day of the early signing period.

Ballungay reportedly has offers from Kansas State, Oregon State, Fresno State, Utah State, UNLV, San Diego State and several others.

He is rated a three-star recruit by 247 Sports. He is not ranked among 247 Sports' top 1,000 recruits in the country, but he is ranked as the 88th-best tight end prospect.

Rivals.com also rates Ballungay as a three-star recruit and ranks him as the 98th-best prospect in the state of California.

Ballungay had 20 receptions for 464 yards and five touchdowns in 2018. This season he has 40 receptions for 751 yards and eight touchdowns.