Cal Football Roster Released: Luc Bequette Officially on the Team

Bears running back Christopher Brown Jr. will now be known as Christopher Brooks

Cal released its official football roster for the fall of 2021 on Tuesday, and it includes a few notable items.

First and foremost, defensive lineman Luc Bequette is on the roster, which means the seventh-year senior who transferred to Boston College for the 2020 season presumably will play for the Bears this season. There are few issues to get past, though

"It is great having Luc back," Cal coach Justin Wilcox said Tuesday. "He is on the roster. There is still some work with the NCAA. It's in their hands at this time. We're expecting positive news regarding that.

"Luc has a unique story. I don't know that there's ever been a guy who's essentially went through seven years, played for a team, left the team, come back to the team. It would be a good story for somebody to write. But Luc has played a lot of football for us, is a good football player. He was excited to come back and join his teammates. Has a veteran presence in that room."

Bequette is a major addition to the Cal defense, which has questions in its front three, especially with Brett Johnson probably being out for the entire season with a hip injury.

Another item of significance is a name change for starting running back Christopher Brown Jr., who will now be known as Christopher Brooks this season. Brooks is his mother’s maiden name and he is taking her name to honor her.

Christopher Brown Jr. (34) is now Christopher Brooks. Photo by Kelley L. Cox, USA Today

Also back is safety Isaiah Humphries, who opted out of last season. He had transferred to Cal from Penn State following the 2018 season, then sat out the 2019 season as a transfer before opting out due to the pandemic last season.

Three quarterbacks have been added, although all of those additions were reported earlier. The three new quarterbacks are incoming freshman Kai Millner, graduate transfer Ryan Glover (from Penn via Western Carolina) and walk-on Blake DeBisschop.

The Bears also added place-kicker Nico Ramos, a walk-on grad transfer from Princeton, and fullback Champion Johnson, a walk-on from Mater Dei High School.

Freshman wide receiver Michael Studivant Jr., the highest rated Cal recurit according to many sites, is also on the roster as expected.

No longer on the Cal roster are linemen Erick Nisich and Ben Skinner.

Cover photo of Luc Bequette (while at Boston College in 2020) is by Mark Konezny, USA TODAY Sports

