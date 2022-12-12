Report: North Texas' Mike Bloesch Will Be Cal's Offensive Line Coach

Mike Bloesch, the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at North Texas, has accepted an offer to be Cal’s offensive line coach, according to Football Scoop.

Bloesch would fill the coaching vacancy that was created when Cal offensive line coach Angus McClure was dismissed with two games left in the 2022 season. McClure has since been named the offensive line coach at Nevada.

Cal faces North Texas in its opener next season.

Bloesch would be charged with improving an offensive line that was a shortcoming for the Bears this season. Cal ranked last in the Pac-12 in rushing offense (96.6 yards per game) and 10th in yards per rushing attempt (3.6). The Bears gave up 31 sacks, which was fewer than only two conference teams.

Bloersch leaves a North Texas team that is currently without a head coach. The school fired head coach Seth Littrell after the Mean Green lost to UT-San Antonio in the Conference-USA title game.

Bloesch was hired at North Texas in 2020 and was initially an offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator for the Mean Green. He became the sole offensive coordinator and primary play-caller in 2021 while still being the offensive line coach. In 2022 he retained his position as offensive coordinator but also became the quarterbacks coach while Randy Clements took over as offensive line coach.

North Texas is 7-6 this season, and went 6-2 in Conference-USA play before losing to UT-San Antonio in the conference title game. Littrell was fired after that loss. North Texas is scheduled to face Boise State in the Frisco Bowl on Dec. 17.

This season the Mean Green is averaging 33.9 points, which ranked third in Conference USA. They average 201.7 rushing yards per game and have allowed just 11 sacks. In 2021, when Bloesch was still the offensive line coach, North Texas averaged 234.1 rushing yards per game and 4.8 yards per carry and allowed 15 sacks. In 2020, Bloesch’s first year as North Texas offensive line coach, the Mean green averaged 230.2 rushing yards per game and 5.2 yards per carry while allowing 17 sacks.

Before coming to North Texas, Bloesch was the offensive line coach at Tulsa for four seasons (2016-2019).

Cover photo by Kyle Terada, USA TODAY Sports

