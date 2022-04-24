Not Much Difference in the Two Quarterbacks' Performances in Cal Scrimmage

Saturday's controlled scrimmage left little to choose between the two Cal quarterbacks vying for the starting job. Both Jack Plummer and Kai Millner struggled early when the defense had its way, and both experienced success later in the scrimmage.

Plummer, a transfer from Purdue, continues to be the one getting the first snap and working with the first-team offense, and, by all indications, he has the inside track on the starting job. Millner, who did not play at all as a Cal true freshman in 2021, is clearly the only other player in the quarterback competition and has not given up hope of being named the starter. (Millner's most interesting feature may be the raspy voice he uses to "bark" out the signals, which he demonstrated at the end of the video atop this story.)

The star of the scrimmage was place-kicker Dario Longhetto, who was 3-for-3 on field-goal attempt, hitting from 50, 34 and 53 yards.

The offense was given a variety of starting points in the scrimmage, which lasted about an hour and included a full complement of officials.

Offensive lineman Ender Aguilar, redshirt freshman outside linebacker Myles Williams, redshirt freshman defensive lineman Akili Calhoun, cornerback Lu-Magia Hearns and running back Damien Moore also performed well in the scrimmage, as head coach Justin Wilcox notes in this video below:

However, the focus is always on the quarterbacks, who showed progress after a rough start on Saturday.

"Both had some really good moments, and some things they can learn from," Wilcox said in the video below. He then goes on to detail what went well for each:

Plummer was just 1-for-8 for 8 yards in his first two series, when Cal's offensive line, which was playing without several regulars because of injury, failed to give him much time. The defense disrupted nearly everything.

The offenses got going after that. Plummer went 7-of-8 for 64 yards and a touchdown the rest of the way, being particularly effective in the red zone.

"We started a little slow in the first part of it, but I like how we came back and competed, especially in the second portion, down in the red zone area," Plummer said in the video below:

Plummer graded his own performance as "up and down."

"I missed a throw that I should make nine out of 10 times," he said, "but other than that, OK, solid, no glaring mistakes, but I have my standards pretty high for myself."

He does have things he needs to improve, including getting used to the footwork requirements set up by offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave:

"For me [improvement includes] getting through the reads and throwing it on time, accuracy, and cleaning up my footwork, it's a little bit different, the footwork stuff here than what I'm used to, so getting that under control," Plummer said in the video below:

Plummer's best throw of the day came during 7-on-7 drills when he lofted a perfect pass that traveled about 45 yards in the air to Monroe Young, who got behind the defense. Young caught the ball in stride for what would have been a touchdown. Of course, those throws are a lot easier to make when you don't have angry pass-rushers in your face.

Millner, meanwhile, completed just one of three passes for 6 yards in his first time on the field during the scrimmage. He was sacked for a 9-yard loss in that series, although quarterbacks were not taken to the ground in this scrimmage.

Millner went 4-for-6 for 46 yards and a touchdown after his first series, and he produced the play of the day. That came on a lofted, perfectly placed deep pass to freshman running back Jaydn Ott, who had beaten a backup linebacker on the play for a 34-yard touchdown. Ott also ran hard on his rushing attempts, suggesting he may get some playing time as a true freshman when the games count in 2022.

Millner provides his appraisal of his performance in the video below:

The receiving star for the day was Jeremiah Hunter, who had three receptions for 26 yards, reminding everyone that he will be the Bears' chief receiving threat in 2022.

Moore had a strong game with 26 yards on six carries and two catches for 13 yards and a 6-yard TD reception. And he probably would have had more yardage if officials had let plays run further than just the first solid hit.

None of this will matter much unless Cal gets consistent, productive play from its quarterback. That is the key to the Golden Bears' success in 2022.

Plummer and Millner are both from Gilbert, Arizona, and although they went to different high schools they have known each other for eight years and have the same passing instructor, as Plummer notes in the video below:

.

Cover photo by Marcus Edwards, KLC Fotos

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport