Cal Football: New Scoreboards Coming to Both Ends of Memorial Stadium

Upgraded equipment will be in place before the Bears' opener on Sept. 3 vs. UC Davis.

Those of us who ventured into Memorial Stadium for the first time in a while on Friday for Cal’s opening fall camp practice were greeted by vacancies at the north and south ends of the facility.

Absent from their moorings were the large scoreboards, currently awaiting replacements.

We are told they definitely will be in place before the Bears’ opener on Sept. 3 against UC Davis.

Coach Justin Wilcox said after practice that construction has been under way for at least a month-and-a-half.

Memorial Stadium's north end

Memorial Stadium's north-end scoreboard

Wilcox was unable to provide a detailed scouting report of what we will see mounted at both ends of the bowl.

“I’m sure they’re going to look great,” he said, “but I don’t know the brand or the pixels or anything like that. I know they’re going to look really good, but I’m not really spending a lot of time on scoreboards right now.”

An athletic department spokesperson said the new scoreboards will be slightly larger than their predecessors and present high-definition images. The department plans to provide a news release and photos perhaps in the next week or so.

“Top shelf,” Wilcox confirmed. “Bigger . . . clearer . . . more color . . . vibrant.”

Cover photo of Memorial Stadium with scoreboard construction ongoing

