NFL Scouting Combine Invitations Elude Former Cal Players

Cal is shut out of the pre-draft scouting event for the first time since 2019.

For the first time in three years, Cal will not be represented at the NFL pre-draft scouting combine.

Invitations went out to 324 pro prospects on Wednesday and the Bears were shut out from the event where NFL scouts and personnel executives put players under a microscope.

Defensive back Elijah Hicks, outside linebackers Kuony Deng and Cam Goode and quarterback Chase Garbers all had hoped to receive invites, although none of them was a sure thing.

In the video above, recorded last month, Deng talked about the fact that he hadn’t heard from anyone regarding the combine but remained upbeat about his prospects.

“I know I’ll get my opportunity. I have a lot of confidence in my ability,” said Deng, who missed most of the 2021 season with an ankle injury that required surgery.

At 6-foot-6, 240 pounds, Deng played both inside and outside linebacker for the Bears. “I know what Im capable of. I don’t think there’s anybody like me in the draft.”

The former Bears still will have the chance to show their skills at Cal’s pro day event, scheduled for the first week of April.

A year ago, defensive back Cam Bynum and offensive lineman Jake Curhan represented the Bears at the combine. Bynum wound up being taken in the fourth round of the NFL draft by the Minnesota Vikings while Curhan earned a spot on the Seattle Seahawks active roster and eventually a starting role after signing a free-agent signee.

In 2020, defensive backs Ashtyn Davis and Jaylinn Hawkins and outside linebacker Evan Weaver all participated in the combine.

This year’s combine will be held March 1-7 at Indianapolis.

Leading the way are 14 players from Georgia, 11 each from Alabama and Oklahoma, and nine each from LSU and Texas A&M.

Pac-12 schools will send 36 players to the camp, including eight from Arizona State, six from Oregon and five each from UCLA and USC. Ten of 12 conference schools will be represented, with Arizona joining Cal as the only programs left uninvited.

Fifteen quarterbacks were invited, including EJ Perry of Brown, but none from the Pac-12.

Hicks was a first-team All-Pac-12 pick this season after totaling 72 tackles and collecting career-high totals of three interceptions and four forced fumbles. He had 213 career tackles in 54 games and played in the East-West Shrine Game last week.

Cal defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon talks above in an interview from last fall about Goode's development and what he needed to show NFL scouts.

Goode led the Bears with 8.5 tackles for loss, including seven sacks, among his 45 tackles. He had five quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery. For his career, Goode totaled 171 tackles with 36.5 tackles for loss and two pick-sixes.

Goode was an honorable mention All-Pac-12 selection in both 2019 and ’21.

Deng played in parts of just two games in 2021 but two years ago had 119 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and eight pass defended to earn All-Pac-12 honorable mention.

Garbers passed for 2,531 yards with 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions and rushed for 456 yards and four more scores as a senior. He had career totals of 6,582 passing yards with 50 TDs against 24 interceptions, and rushed for 1,174 yards and 11 TDs.

Garbers and Goode both got the chance to showcase their abilities in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl all-star game two weeks ago.

