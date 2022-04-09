Cal DL Brett Johnson Says He's Ready to Go After Missing 2021 Season

He is still on a 'pitch count' during spring practice after having hip surgery last year

Cal defensive lineman Brett Johnson may not yet be the player he was two years ago, but he's made considerable progress and is on pace to be a major part of the Golden Bears' defense in 2022.

One year after being involved in a car accident that led to hip surgery and missing the entire 2021 season, Johnson is back, participating in nearly all the facets of spring practice. However, coaches are monitoring his activity during practice.

"We essentially put Brett on a pitch count," Cal defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon said. "He's out here participating and everything, but we're mindful of what he's come back from and what our long-term objectives are for him in terms of health and what he needs to get done."

Johnson has a more optimistic take on his status, saying the limitations are small.

"A little bit," he said, "but for all intents and purposes I'm ready to go."

Cal needs to be judicious with what it requires Johnson to do during the spring, because he is a precious commodity with three years of eligibility remaining.

He was a starter as a freshman and sophomore at nose guard, but his preferred position and the place he can have the biggest impact is at defensive end in Cal's three-man front. He is spending most of his time this spring at the defensive end spot, and, at full strength, he might be the Cal defensive player making the biggest impact in 2022.

He's a strong, agile, 6-foot-5, 300-pounder when he's completely healthy, so Cal does not want to ruin things on his way to complete recovery.

The guess is that Johnson will not participate in full-contact drills when the Bears put on full pads this spring. But he is participating in nearly all the drills. He's not at full mobility, but no hesitancy is noticeable during practice.

"Still working through some things," Johnson said of his mobility, "but good enough definitely do my best effort."

It was at about this time last year that Johnson had the hip surgery.

At the time, some people wondered whether Johnson would play football again. Johnson never doubted.

"I never really felt hopeless," he said. "Never really felt down and out. I always believed I would bounce back."

He was selective in providing details of his surgery.

"Just had to get in there and put some bones back together," he said. "There was a lot going on."

Asked if there are any pins or the like still in his hip, Johnson responded, "Nothing I want to disclose right now."

Rehabilitating this particular injury was somewhat new, because it's not something that occurs on a football field.

"This kind of injury is not common in the sport, so I'm a little bit of a case study with that," he said.

Nonetheless, a plan was developed and he attacked it with all the energy he could muster.

"Every day, coming in, working hard, working through pain, working through discomfort," he said.

It got him to this place in the process.

"I'm happy to be back out here," he said after his second practice of the spring. "Ready to play through some things, but it's been great so far."

"He's right where he needs to be," Sirmon said.

