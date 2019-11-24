Cal Football: 122nd Big Game - Garbers Makes Big Plays as Bears Prevail, 24-20

Cal (5-5, 2-5 Pac-12) takes on Stanford (4-6, 3-5) in the 122nd Big Game at Stanford Stadium with two primary goals in mind:

- Halt the Cardinal's 9-game win streak in the series, longest by either school

- Secure their sixth victory and bowl eligibility for a second straight season

Chase Garbers will start at quarterback for the Bears after being injured against USC last week.

Running back Christopher Brown Jr. and safety Ashtyn Davis both warmed up for the Bears, although wide receiver Kekoa Crawford is unavailable.

13:00 1st Q: Not a good start for the Bears. Stanford returned the opening kickoff to its own 40-yard line then needed just four plays to score. Davis Mils threw a 40-yard TD pass to wide-open Donald Stewart. Conspicuous by his absence: safety Ashtyn Davis. Stanford 7, Cal 0.

6:47 1st Q: Cal defense holds, forcing punt on Stanford's second possession. The Bears will start at their own 10-yard line. Stanford 7, Cal 0.

0:45 1st Q: Cal assembles one of its most impressive drives of the season - 13 plays, 90 yards, scoring on Christopher Brown Jr.'s 7-yard burst up the middle. Brown carried 6 times for 33 yards, Garbers had a 19-yard scramble and was 4-for-5 passing for 30 yards. Cal 7, Stanford 7.

END 1ST Q: Cal 7, Stanford 7. The Cardinal has 111 yards, led by QB Davis Mllls, who is 9-for-11 for 101 yards and 1 TD. Cal has 98 total yards. Garbers is 5-for-7 for 37 yards and Christopher Brown has 8 rushes for 39 yards.

11:45 2nd Q: Stanford back in front after a career-long 48-yard field goal by Ryan Sanborn. The big play: Mills throws 43 yards to Simi Fehoko to the Cal 28-yard line. Stanford 10, Cal 7.

7:37 2nd Q: Greg Thomas goes Ryan Sanborn 1-yard better with a 49-yard field goal, his career long, as Cal ties it up. Bears go 43 yards in nine plays. Cal 10, Stanford 10.

HALFTIME: Cal 10, Stanford 10. Greg Thomas attempted a 38-yard field goal with 9 seconds left in the half but it was blocked by Jovan Swann. Cal finished the half with 216 yards of total offense, Stanford with 206. Garbers was 11 for 17 for 129 yards, no touchdowns, no interceptions. Brown carried 14 times for 55 yards and Garbers had 24 yards rushing. Mills was 16 for 19 for 187 yards and a touchdown. Stanford ran the ball just 5 times for 19 yards. No turnovers by either team. Cal will get the second-half kickoff.

11:06 3rd Q: Game's first takeaway by Cal DB Daniel Scott, who intercepts Davis Mills at the Cal 31-yard line. It was the first career INT by Scott, a sophomore safety from Pasadena. Cal 10, Stanford 10.

7:10 3rd Q: Stanford's second straight possession ends with an INT. This time safety Jaylinn Hawkins goes high in the air at the 1-yard line to grab the ball with his right hand, then tucking the ball away. The pass was intended for Simi Fehoko. Cal 10, Stanford 10.

2:09 3rd Q: Stanford survived both turnovers and forced a Cal punt which gave the Cardinal a first down t the Bears' 30-yard line. From there, Stanford scored in six plays with Cameron Scarlett diving over the line from the 1-yard line. Mills completed a 14-yard pass to Michael Wilson to the 1, setting up the score. Stanford 17, Cal 10.

END OF 3RD Q: Stanford 17, Cal 10. The Bears have moved to the Stanford 35-yard line heading into the 4th quarter, Garbers on this drive: 13-yard scramble after eluding a sack, a 19-yard completion to Brown and an 11-yard gain on a scramble.

Weaver Update: Cal senior LB Evan Weaver has 12 tackles through 3 quarters and has logged 10 or more tackles in 10 of 11 games this season, and 17 of his last 18 games dating back to last season.

7:44 4th Q: Cal ties it up on an 18-yard pass from Garbers to Nikko Remigio, who has 7 catches for 133 yards. The Bears went 84 yards in five plays, including a 40-yard completion to Remigio to the Stanford 23. Garbers is 17 for 26 for 224 yards and had 58 rushing yards. Cal 17, Stanford 17.

2:23 4th Q: Stanford back in front after 44-yard field goal by Ryan Sanborn. Stanford 20, Cal 17.

1:19 4th Q: Garbers scrambles 16 yards for a touchdown and Cal goes in front. To stay. Cal 24, Stanford 20.