Cal-Stanford Basketball Live Game Thread

Cal and Stanford met Thursday in Berkeley for the first of their back-to-back games against each other. The Bears and Cardinal play each other again on Sunday night at Stanford's Maples Pavilion, and Cal coach Mark Fox comments on that odd scheduling in the video above.

Stanford was a 5.5-point favorite in Thursday's game.

Pregame: Both teams came into Thursday's game on losing streaks. Cal (7-12, 2-10 Pac-12 before Thursday's game) was riding a four-game losing streak, matching its longest losing streak of the season. Stanford (10-7, 6-5 before Thursday) had lost its last two games and was in last place in the conference.

The Cardinal played their previous four games without three starters -- Daejon Davis, Bryce Wills and Ziaire William. None of those three players played Thursday either, making it five straight games the Cardinal has been without those three.

But Stanford still had Oscar da Silva, who entered Thursday's game averaging 18.9 points, best in the Pac-12. The Cardinal is on the fringe of earning a berth in the NCAA tournament. Both CBS Sports and ESPN had the Cardinal into their projected 68-tam fields, but both had the Cardinal has one of the last four teams in.

Cal's top scorer is Matt Bradley, whose 18.2 points per game rank fourth in the Pac-12. He scored 21 points in the Bears' most recent game, a 71-50 loss to Arizona.

Joel Brown had a false positive test for COVID-19 earlier this week, but he was cleared in time to play Thursday.

Starting lineups:

Cal -- F Grant Anticevich, G Ryan Betley, F Andre Kelly, G Matt Bradley, G Makale Foreman

Stanford -- F Oscar da Silva, F Jaiden Delaire, F Spencer Jones, G Michael O'Connell, F Lukas Kisumas

15:28 left first half: Oscar da Silva scores the first four points of the game, but Makale Foreman hits a bucket for Cal. After Jaiden Delaire hits a three-pointer for Stanford, Matt Bradley responds with a three-pointer for the Bears. Stanford 7, Cal 5.

11:30 first half: Stanford point guard Michael O'Connell picks up his second personal foul with 13:54 left and takes a seat. Da Silva has six points for Stanford, and Bradley has five for the Bears. Ryan Betley's three-pointer ties the game. Stanford 13, Cal 13.

8:48 first half: Cal takes a three-point lead on a Bradley three-pointer, but Stanford reels off eight straight points. Stanford 21, Cal 16.

5:31 first half: Stanford leads by as many as eight points and settles for a seven-point lead. Bradley has 11 points for Cal, and da Silva has 10 for the Cardinal. Bradley is 3-for-3 on three-point shots. Stanford has made 12-of-18 shots. Delaire has nine points for Stanford. Stanford 30, Cal 23.

2:41 first half: Stanford goes ahead by nine points, 32-23, on a da Silva bucket, but Cal gets back in the game and gets the margin down to five on Andre Kelly's inside basket. Da Silva has 12 points. Stanford 34, Cal. 29.

