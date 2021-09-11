Cal Football: TCU Game Thread

Cal will have to play better on both sides of the line of scrimmage today to upend the host TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Bears weren't happy with their effort on offense, defense or special teams in their 22-17 season-opening loss to Nevada last Saturday.

TCU wasn't the least bit challenged by FCS visitor Duquesne, posting a 45-3 victory in a same so one-sided the coaches agreed to shorten the third and fourth quarters from 15 to 12 minutes.

In the video at the top, senior defensive back Josh Drayden, returning home to play in his native Texas, talks about the Bears' 10-7 overtime loss to TCU in the 2018 Cheez-It Bowl.

"It was a long time ago, but it's still in our heads," Drayden said before talking about coach Gary Patterson's Horned Frogs.

Cal will try to avoid its first 0-2 start to the season against nonconference opponents since 2001, when the Bears lost their first 10 games under coach Tom Holmoe.

Besides the Horned Frogs, Cal will have to deal with temperatures expected to be in the mid-90s. Coach Justin Wilcox said the Bears began hydrating early in the week to prepare for conditions in Texas .

BEARS IN THE LONE STAR STATE: Amazingly, Cal has won the past six games it played within Texas borders, spanning more than a half-century:

-2015: d. Air Force 55-36 in the Armed Forces Bow at Fort Worth

- 2015: d. Texas 45-44 at Austin

- 2007: d. Air Force 42-36 in the Armed Forces Bowl at Fort Worth

- 1997: d. Houston 35-3 in the Astrodome

- 1993: d. Iowa 37-3 in the Alamo Bowl at San Antonio

- 1983: d. Texas A&M 19-17 at College Station

Cal hasn't lost in the state since 1970, when they feel 56-15 to Texas in Austin and two weeks later lost 28-0 to Rice in Houston. The tough scheduling paid off: the Bears went on to post victories over Washington, USC and Stanford that season.

Cover photo of Amon G. Carter Stadium courtesy of TCU Athletics

