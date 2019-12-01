Cal
Cal Football: UCLA Game Thread

Quarterback Chase Garbers will lead Cal against UCLA tonight.Photo by Neville E. Guard, USA Today
Jeff Faraudo

Cal, picked to finish fifth in the Pac-12 North, can secure a tie for second with a win over UCLA at the Rose Bowl tonight.

The Bears (6-6, 3-5) were given that opportunity after Oregon beat Oregon State 24-10 in the Civil War in Eugene. That dropped OSU to 4-5 in Pac-12 play and into a tie with Washington for second place.

Cal can join that crowd with a win over the Bruins (4-7, 4-4). Oregon won the Pac-12 North.

UCLA has beaten Cal the past two seasons, including 37-7 at Berkeley last season. 

The Bears already have clinched bowl eligibility, and are expected to be chosen a week from Sunday to participate in either the Dec. 21 Las Vegas Bowl or the Dec. 30 Redbox Bowl at Santa Clara.

UCLA has failed to quality for a bowl game for the fourth consecutive season.

The Bears are coming off a momentous 24-20 victory at Stanford in the Big Game, snapping a nine-year losing streak in the series. The victory was sparked by the return of quarterback Chase Garbers, who executed two long fourth-quarter touchdown drives, capped by his game-winning 16-yard scramble for a score with 1:19 left.

Garbers, who was injured the week before vs. USC for the second time this season, finished 20-for-30 for 285 yards with a touchdown while rushing for a game-best 72 yards.

UCLA lost 52-35 at USC last week and has allowed 101 points the past two weeks.

