Cal Football: In-Game Thread for Bears vs. UNLV

Rebels arrive for first-ever meeting on the heels of a 52-21 win over Idaho State.

Cal and UNLV meet today for the first time ever, each trying to improve to 2-0 on the season.

The Bears play for the second straight week at Memorial Stadium while the Rebels are on the road for the first time this season.

In the video at the top of this story, Cal sideline reporter Todd McKim discusses the challenges faced by the Bears' defense against a UNLV offensive that produced 52 points last week.

Before things get started at 1 p.m., here’s some pre-game reading:

Our game preview, with just about everything you need to know about this matchup.

—What do the bowl experts think about the Bears' postseason chances after one week?

—A UNLV beat writer answers our 5 Questions about the Rebels

Safety Craig Woodson celebrated his return to the field with a pick-6 against UC Davis

—What the Bears must do to create a pass rush today against UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield, who was 21-for-25 passing last week

—Jake and I make our predictions for all of this weekend's Pac-12 games

We’ll be back for the 1 p.m. opening kickoff. Stay with us throughout the afternoon as we provide in-game update.

Cover photo of Cal quarterback Jack Plummer by Darren Yamashita, USA Today

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

