Game Thread: Can Cal Beat Washington For the Third Straight Time?

In 100th all-time meeting, Bears take aim at their third straight victory over the Huskies.

Cal and Washington bring matching 1-2 nonconference records into their 100th all-time meeting tonight at Husky Stadium.

The Pac-12 opener for both teams kicks off at 6:30 p.m. and will be aired on the Pac-12 Networks.

Washington has a lead of 54-41-4 in the series that began in 1904, but Cal has won the past two meetings, including by a 20-19 margin at Seattle in 2019, when a lightning delay of 2 hours, 39 minutes kept the teams on the field until 1:23 a.m.

Cal linebacker Cameron Goode, in the video at the top, recalls that crazy night.

The forecast calls for about 70 degrees at kickoff and no more than a 1-percent chance of rain.

Some pregame reading:

Check back for pre-game and in-game updates.

Cover photo of Husky Stadium by Joe Nicholson, USA Today

