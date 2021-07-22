Cal Football Adds 10th Recruit to Class of '22 - Wide Receiver Jaiven Plummer

Cal added its first wide receiver to its 2022 football recruiting class on Wednesday when Jaiven Plummer of Alexandria, Virginia, committed.

Rated as a 3-star prospect by Rivals, Plummer picked Cal over more than 20 other offers, including Stanford. He visited both schools during June. His final four were thought to be Cal, Boston College, Columbia and Duke.

While announcing his decision via social media, Plummer thanked his parents and other family members and wrote, “This is an extremely great opportunity and I owe all thanks and glory to God. I am thankful for all 22 schools that believe in me and extended me an offer.

“I’d like to take this moment to announce that I will be attending and playing for THE UNIVERSITY OF CAL BERKELEY!!! GO BEARS!!!”

Plummer is the 10th commitment to Cal’s class of 2022.

A 6-foot-3, 192-pounder from Episcopal High School, Plummer is rated as the 18th-best prospect in the state of Virginia. Rivals labels him as an “athlete,” rather than pinning him to a particular position but Cal intends to add Plummer to its receiving corps.

The website 247Sports also gives Plummer a 3-star rating and ranks him as the 16th-best prospect in the state and the No. 77 receiver nationally.

He will bring size and, reportedly, more speed to a position that where the Bears need both.

Other schools that offered Plummer included Illinois, North Carolina State, Vanderbilt, Virginia, West Virginia, Virginia Tech and four Ivy League schools.

