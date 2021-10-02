Cal Football: Washington State Game Thread

Golden Bears, Cougars both seeking their first win over an FBS team this season

Cal (1-3, 0-1) and Washington State (1-3, 0-2) will take the field at Memorial Stadium this afternoon both in search of their first win against a Pac-12 opponent, their first against an FBS team.

The Bears have dominated this series in Berkeley, winning the past three and seven of the past eight.

In the wake of last week's 31-24 overtime defeat at Washington, Cal coach Justin Wilcox talks in the video above about the pain of losing.

Check back for pre-game injury updates and then follow us throughout to see how this one unfolds. Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. on the Pac-12 Network.

WSU INJURY UPDATE: Starting QB Jayden de Laura (knee) has been warming up with the Cougars, but backup Jarrett Guarantano, who started at Utah last week, is not here. No word on the reason. Running back Max Borghi (cover photo) also has been warming up.

CAL INJURY UPDATE: As expected, nose guard Stanley McKenzie (undisclosed injury) will not play for the Bears today. Jaedon Roberts is expected to start in his place.

Cover photo of Washington running back Max Borghi by James Snook

