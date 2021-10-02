October 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballOther SportsBest OfSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Cal Football: Washington State Game Thread

Golden Bears, Cougars both seeking their first win over an FBS team this season
Author:
Publish date:

Cal (1-3, 0-1) and Washington State (1-3, 0-2) will take the field at Memorial Stadium this afternoon both in search of their first win against a Pac-12 opponent, their first against an FBS team.

The Bears have dominated this series in Berkeley, winning the past three and seven of the past eight.

In the wake of last week's 31-24 overtime defeat at Washington, Cal coach Justin Wilcox talks in the video above about the pain of losing.

Here's some pre-game reading: 

- Our comprehensive game preview

- Chase Garbers is playing the best football of his career, says coach Justin Wilcox

- Texas transfer Marqez Bimage initially had no plans to play football at Cal

- Our weekly Pac-12 game predictions, including our picks on Cal-WSU

- The Spokane Spokesman Review provides keys to the game in its 2-Minute Drill

Check back for pre-game injury updates and then follow us throughout to see how this one unfolds. Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. on the Pac-12 Network.

WSU INJURY UPDATE: Starting QB Jayden de Laura (knee) has been warming up with the Cougars, but backup Jarrett Guarantano, who started at Utah last week, is not here. No word on the reason. Running back Max Borghi (cover photo) also has been warming up.

CAL INJURY UPDATE: As expected, nose guard Stanley McKenzie (undisclosed injury) will not play for the Bears today. Jaedon Roberts is expected to start in his place.

Cover photo of Washington running back Max Borghi by James Snook

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

Washington State running back Max Borghi
Football

Cal Football: Washington State Game Thread

14 seconds ago
Alex Morgan erik Williams
Other Sports

Ex-Cal Star Alex Morgan's Information Leads to Resignation of NWSL Commissioner

2 hours ago
WSU coach Nick Rolovich
Football

WSU Writer Talks About Jayden de Laura's Injury and Nick Rolovich's Vaccine Stance

2 hours ago
Jayden Daniels Joe Camporeale 2
Football

Pac-12 Football Picks: Should ASU Be an Underdog at UCLA?

2 hours ago
Jayden da Lauren James Snook 2
Football

Cal Football Preview Box: Bears Host Washington State on Saturday

4 hours ago
Cal outside linebacker Marqez Bimage
Football

Marqez Bimage Had No Football Plans But Now Has an Expanding Role at Cal

21 hours ago
Ashtyn Davis Mark Konezny 2
Football

Ex-Cal Safety Ashtyn Davis Likely to Make 2021 Debut for Jets Sunday

Oct 1, 2021
Chase Garbers throws on the run against Washington
Football

Cal Quarterback Chase Garbers A Threat With His Arm and His Legs

Sep 30, 2021