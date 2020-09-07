SI.com
CalSportsReport
HomeFootballBasketballOther SportsBest Of
Search

Cal Football: CB Camryn Bynum Decides He's Ready to Enter the NFL Draft

Jeff Faraudo

Camryn Bynum, a three-year starter at cornerback, announced Sunday on social media that he will bypass his senior season at Cal and prepare for the 2021 NFL draft.

"Cambeezy Out. Thank you Cal," he said on Twitter and Instagram, in an obvious tribute to the late Kobe Bryant, one of his heroes.

"In life there's no substitute for hard work, no shortcuts or easy ways to achieve success," he said during a 60-second video. "The same can be said for the game of football.

"Catching up to my competition was no accident. It's been full of long nights and early mornings, doing whatever it takes to gain an edge. Separating myself for when the story gets good.

"From becoming a starter as a freshman to anchoring a nationally ranked defense. As this chapter closes and a new one begins, I know I'll be ready."

Bynum is on track to graduate with a degree in American Studies in December.

Bynum, who likely is Cal’s best-regarded 2021 NFL draft prospect, could have stayed in school for his redshirt senior season, awaiting whether the Pac-12 will reinstate football late this year or early in ’21. But there is guarantee the COVID-19 pandemic will allow for college football to return in California.

Camryn Bynum says goodbye to Cal after four years

In an interview last month he hinted that he was anxious about whether there would be a college football season.

“Personally, I’d be willing to risk it and play football, just because of my love for the game,” he said. “I don’t think there’s any running from COVID. I think it’ll be here for a while.

“As of now, I’m confused about what’s happening because I see more and more people canceling their seasons and pushing it back,” he said. “The trend lately, everything’s been a domino effect. I’m worried that’s going to happen now.”

A redshirt senior from Corona, Bynum was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection last fall. He has started 38 consecutive games for the Bears and was a team captain in 2019.

Bynum recently was projected as a mid-round pick, according to two draft experts with the Pro Football Network. Matthew Valdinos pegged him as the second-to-last pick of the third round and Oliver Hodgkinson had him going four picks into the fourth round.

As a junior last fall, Bynum had 63 tackles and team bests of nine pass breakups and 10 passes defended. He had one interception in 2019 and has five in his Cal career.

Bynum is the second starter on Cal’s defense to announce plans to exit early. Defensive end Luc Bequette has transferred to Boston College, which will play a fall season.

Cam Bynum's thank you to Cal

With fellow senior Elijah Hicks shifted from corner to safety last spring, Bynum was expected to be paired at cornerback with sophomore Chigozie Anusiem. Now, Branden Smith and Jaylen Martin likely will compete for Bynum’s starting assignment.

*** Here's my interview with Bynum from last month, just before the Pac-12 announced it was postponing the football season:

.

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Cal Sports Report on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Collin Morikawa birdies five of final seven holes to take fifth place into Monday's action

Seven birdies help former Cal star stay within two strokes of FedEx Cup second-place prize

Jeff Faraudo

Jets’ Ashtyn Davis Does Not Own a Car -- And Has No Plans to Get One

Rookie from Cal lives close to the Jets' training facility so he makes the 15-minute walk to work. This sounds like a guy who had to work his way up after being a walk-on at Cal

Jake Curtis

Cal football adapts to recruiting limitations during the COVID-19 pandemic

Recruits who cannot travel to Berkeley are able to make interactive virtual campus visits

Jeff Faraudo

After playing for Pappy Waldorf, Dr. John Najarian became a pioneer in organ transplantation

A famed transplant surgeon at the University of Minnesota, Dr. John Najarian dies at 92

Jeff Faraudo

Collin Morikawa surges into a tie fo fifth place at the Tour Championship

Dustin Johnson has the lead at the halfway point, but the field is tight at the top

Jeff Faraudo

Evan Weaver, Jordan Kunaszyk Cut; Keenan Allen Signs 4-Year, $80 Million Extension

NFL teams get down to the 53-player limit with final cutdowns on Saturday. Patrick Laird sticks with Dolphins, and Cal's other two 2020 draft picks make regular-season rosters

Jake Curtis

Cal's Simulated 2020 Football Season: Game 2 vs. TCU

Golden Bears look to improve to 2-0 in its home opener in this make-believe season against a team that beat Cal in the 2018 Cheez-It Bowl

Jake Curtis

Bud `Dog' Turner, part of Cal football for half a century, dies at 84

Turner was part of the Cal football program for 50 years

Jeff Faraudo

Collin Morikawa sits in a tie for 14th after first day of the Tour Championship

Two late bogeys and a double-bogey sabotage Collin Morikawa's strong start

Jeff Faraudo

Pac-12 Testing Agreement Could Mean Return of Football in Late Fall or Winter

The conference calls the agreement with Quidel Corporation "a major step toward the safe return of sports competition in the Pac-12."

Jake Curtis