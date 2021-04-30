Former Cal Cornerback Camryn Bynum Awaits Good News in the NFL Draft

Former Golden Bears Corner May Not Be Picked in the NFL Draft Until Saturday

Five cornerbacks were chosen in Thursday’s first round of the NFL draft. Former Cal standout Camryn Bynum was not among them and isn’t expected to be chosen on Friday, when the second and third rounds are held.

More likely, Bynum will be picked up a team Saturday during the fourth through seventh rounds.

Cal coach Justin Wilcox, talking Thursday morning with Guy Haberman and Geoff Schwartz on Sirius XM Radio, said there is a lot for NFL teams to like about Bynum, starting with the person he is.

“A-plus character guy. He is a special person. All the things that you will look for in terms of the character part. He just checks all those boxes. I start with that,” Wilcox said.

“He’s a tough guy. He practiced every day. Rarely was he out of practice or even out of a drill. He wasn’t one of those guys that was getting his shoelace fixed on the sideline during individual drills. He was out there working every single day. Guys appreciate that. They want to know that they’re available and out there at practice. He loves it. He works, he studies.”

On the football side of things, Wilcox called the first-team All-Pac-12 selection “just a really instinctive guy, very smooth, plays really calm. He had a great college career for us.”

Bynum started all 42 games of his Cal career, totaling 188 tackles, six interceptions, 29 pass breakups and 35 passes defended.

The waiting game during the draft can be difficult, Wilcox said, but it's also a treat for players who have worked hard to create this moment for themselves.

“This weekend starts a new chapter for a lot of guys. It’s a difficult process," Wilcox said. "It’s also a special time, and just to have the opportunity to experience it is pretty neat.”

Cornerbacks were the first two defensive players selected in the first round. Jaycee Horn of South Carolina went at No. 8 to Carolina and Alabama’s Patrick Surtain II was chosen at No. 9 by Denver.

A total of five corners were taken Thursday with Virginia Tech’s Caleb Farley drafted 22nd by Tennessee, Northwestern’s Greg Newsome II at No. 26 by Cleveland and Georgia’s Eric Stokes nabbed at No. 29 by Green Bay.

ESPN ranks Florida State’s Asante Samuel Jr. as the best remaining cornerback, with Bynum projected at No. 16 on that position’s list. Rated ahead of him, as No. 3 and 10, respectively, among remaining corners, are Washington’s Elijah Molden and Stanford’s Paulson Adebo.

Cal’s Jake Curhan is rated by ESPN as the 18th-best remaining offensive tackle, which would land him somewhere late in the proceedings.

Oregon’s Penei Sewell was the first tackle drafted, at No. 7 to Detroit, where he will get the chance to protect for Cal quarterback Jared Goff, traded by the Los Angeles Rams to the Lions this offseason.

