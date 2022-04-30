Cal OLB Cameron Goode Drafted in Seventh Round by Dolphins

No Golden Bears were expected to be taken in the NFL draft, but Goode went in the last round

Despite reports that no Cal player was likely to be taken in this year's NFL draft, former Golden Bears linebacker Cameron Goode was taken in the seventh round by the Miami Dolphins on Saturday.

Goode was the first Cal player to be taken, chosen with the 224th overall selection, although he was not mentioned in any of the mock drafts issued in the days leading up to the draft. There were questions about whether Goode would fit nicely into any NFL position. He played outside linebacker for the Bears, and he was arguably the Golden Bears' best defender the past two seasons.

Although he was not invited to the NFL Combine, he impressed scouts with his performance at Cal's Pro Day. His 39-inch vertical leap was the best of the day. Here is that jump:

The Dolphins head coach is Mike McDaniel, who was hired in February for his first NFL head coaching job after being a 49ers assistant coach last season.

A second-team all-conference selection by the Associated Press, Goode led Cal with 9.0 tackles for loss (-63 yards), 7.5 sacks (-59 yards) and a career-high five quarterback hurries in 2021. He recorded 46 tackles, a career-high four pass breakups and one fumble recovery.

Goode, a five-year player, recorded 172 tackles and 20.5 sacks over his college career.

Goode is expected to help with the Dolphins pass rush. The Miami Herald reported that Goode, 6-foot-2 and 232 pounds, had a predraft visit with the Dolphins earlier in the month.

Here is Goode's interview following his Cal Pro Day performance in March:

The Dolphins had only four picks in this year's draft. They took Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall in the third round, Texas Tech wide receiver Erik Ezukanma in the fourth round and Goode in the seventh round before making their final pick later in the seventh round.

The Dolphins went 9-8 last season, but their defense led the team’s 8-1 finish. They recorded 48 sacks, which ranked tied for fifth in the league. The team returns Jaelan Phillips, who recorded 8.5 sacks as a rookie, and Andrew Van Ginkel, who recorded four sacks last season. The team also re-signed Brennan Scarlett, who appeared in 13 games and had four starts in 2021.

As a seventh-round pick Goode will not be guaranteed a spot on the regular-season roster. He will need to impress coaches during training camp to make the team.

Goode was not invited to the 2022 scouting combine, which was an indication that he would go undrafted. He was invited to play in both the Hula Bowl and NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and chose to play in the latter.

His father, James, was a fifth-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons in the 1991 draft out of Oklahoma but never played in the NFL.

This was the NFL.com scouting report from Lance Zierlein:

"High-cut 3-4 outside linebacker with the movement and motor to make positive plays in the run and pass games. Goode's size and strength won't excite evaluators, but the ability to convert effort into disruption is hard to ignore. While his athletic ability should translate to the next level, he might not be able to add much more functional mass and power to handle NFL offensive tackles. Goode's slippery rush could be worth a longer look if he can prove himself as a special teams performer but he might need to make a more full-time move from the edge to 4-3 outside linebacker."

Here is what the Draft Bible said via SI.com

One Liners Long outside linebacker with agility and average athleticism in space. Pros Aligning as a standup rusher and overhang defender, Goode is agile, possessing good change of direction abilities. He has great length which he uses to take on blockers as a run defender and pass rusher. When rushing, he outreaches blockers, denying them access to his frame and uses a counter to beat them. His leverage is consistently low, allowing him to stand up blockers. Goode is competent dropping to spots, maintaining low hips with sound footwork at his size while gaining depth. His length allows him to get hands on the football if quarterbacks try to throw over him. Cons An average athlete in space, Goode possesses average acceleration, speed and range at the second level. He does not blow up lead blockers and gets driven off the ball, displaying inconsistent toughness and a lack of functional strength. As a pass rusher, his hands are not violent and his precision is inconsistent, often failing to beat the punch of blockers. Goode has a habit of getting lazy feet and high hips once he reaches his spot in coverage, hurting his ability to click and close.

