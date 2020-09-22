SI.com
CalSportsReport
HomeFootballBasketballOther SportsBest Of
Search

Ex-Cal Star Cameron Jordan Keeps NFL Starting Streak Alive on Monday

Despite going up against a backup offensive tackle, Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan did not have a sack Monday

Jake Curtis

Former Cal star Cameron Jordan did not have as much impact as expected Monday night, but his mere presence in the game was noteworthy.

The New Orleans Saints defensive end made his 131st consecutive regular-season start in Monday's 34-24 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, and that is the third-longest active streak among non-specialists.  Only Philip Rivers and Ndamukong Suh have longer runs of consecutive starts.

Furthermore, Jordan, now in his 10th pro season, has never missed a game in his NFL career. That's a streak 146 straight regular-season games played (he did not start the next-to-last game of his rookie season, but played in that game), and that is the second-longest active streak, behind only Rivers.  Add his nine playoff games and that's 155 consecutive games played.

But Jordan probably was not thinking about his streaks following Monday's loss in Las Vegas, because he did not have his typical impact on the game.

The standards are high for Jordan, considered one of the game's top pass-rushers. He has a chance to get to the Hall of Fame if he can put together a few more seasons like the last couple. Jordan has been named to the Pro Bowl five times, including each of the past three seasons.  And his career-high 15.5 sacks in 2019 gave him 87 for his career, which ranks 10th among active players. And four of the nine players ahead of him have not played this season so it's questionable whether they are actually active players.

But Jordan did not have a sack on Monday despite facing a backup offensive tackle.  In fact, he has not had a sack in either of the Saints' first two games.  He did not have a tackle for loss either on Monday, failing to add to his 115 career TFL total.

Jordan, who plays left defensive end, did have five tackles against the Raiders, but was also called for a horse-collar-tackle penalty and got pinned inside when Jalen Richard ran around right end on a 20-yard touchdown run that gave the Raiders a 31-17 lead in the fourth quarter.

The Raiders surprisingly neutralized Jordan with Denzelle Good, a backup guard and third-string tackle who was pressed into a starting assignment at right tackle because of injuries to the Raiders' first-string and second-string right tackles.

The 31-year-old Jordan has had 12 sacks or more each of the past three season, so I am guessing Jordan's sack-less streak will end soon. It could end next Sunday when the Saints face Green Bay and former Cal quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Cal Sports Report on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

If the Pac-12 Gives Thumbs Up to Football, is Cal Ready to Begin Training Camp?

Quarterback Chase Garbers Believes He and His Teammates are Close to Ready

Jeff Faraudo

Jaylen Brown and the Celtics Get Off the Mat in Game 3

With Impressive Game 3 Victory, Celtics Breathe Life into Series

Jeff Faraudo

Is Pac-12 Football 'Irrelevant'?

ESPN personality Tony Kornheiser called the Pac-12 irrelevant, and there may not be much the conference can do about it this season

Jake Curtis

Ex-Cal QB Jared Goff Ruins Fantasy Predictions in Rams' Win Over Eagles

Aaron Rodgers, Tyson Alualu were among the other former Golden Bears stars who had productive games in the NFL on Sunday, and L.P. Ladouceur remains the active leader in one NFL category

Jake Curtis

Ex-Cal Player Luc Bequette a Starter in Boston's College's Opening Win

Former Golden Bears defensive end starts on the defensive line less than two weeks after joining the Boston College roster

Jake Curtis

Former Cal RB C.J. Anderson Retires from NFL

Ex-Golden Bears star played in two Super Bowls despite going undrafted; he plans to pursue a coaching career

Jake Curtis

by

goldenone1

Cal Tennis Player Julia Rosenqvist Shares a Swede's Perspective on the Pandemic

Where Is the Bjorn Borg of Women's Tennis in Sweden?

Jeff Faraudo

Week 2 Fantasy Experts High on Aaron Rodgers, But Not on Jared Goff

Four former Golden Bears mentioned in this week's Start 'Em or Sit 'Em NFL fantasy projections by a numbers of experts; Marvin Jones, DeSean Jackson also listed

Jake Curtis

Cal Players Confident the #WeAreUnited Movement Remains Intact

Cal Linebacker Cameron Goode: `It's a Movement, Not a Moment'

Jeff Faraudo

Pac-12 Will Decide on September 24 on Possible Fall Football

A vote was not taken on Friday, and a fall Pac-12 season could begin in late October or early November

Jake Curtis