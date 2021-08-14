Cal Football Adds First Defensive Back to its Recruiting Class of 2022

He picked Cal over Arkansas, where his father played football and ran track

Cornerback Cameron Sidney of Mater Dei High announced via social media on Saturday he will attend Cal, giving the Golden Bears their first defensive back commitment in the class of 2022.

Sidney is the 11th player to commit to coach Justin Wilcox’s program, the sixth from California.

He is rated as a three-star prospect by both 247Sports and Rivals and projects as either a cornerback or nickel with Cal.

Sidney, who is 5-foot-11, 170 pounds, picked Cal over a list of suitors that included Arkansas, Boise State, Colorado State, Florida International and Hawaii.

Three current Golden Bears attended Mater Dei, including wide receiver Nikko Remigio. Other recent Mater Dei alums who matriculated to Cal include Malik McMorris, Addison Ooms, Chase Forrest.

The southern California powerhouse is ranked No. 1 nationally, according to Max Preps and High School Football America's preseason rankings.

Sidney visited Cal earlier summer and told Rivals, "It fits me personally. it’s a great school, a lot of the people there are very nice and it felt like home. It was very relaxing and felt like a good fit.”

Sidney lives in Santa Ana, but attended the Arkansas Elite Camp in the summer of 2019, checking out his father’s alma mater. Shannon Sidney was a backup wide receiver on the Razorbacks football team (1994-97) and 400 hurdler on the track team.

Cam Sidney got his first scholarship offer from Arkansas two years ago.

The website 247Sports rated Sidney as the No. 101 cornerback prospect n the nation, the No. 76 player in California and the 1,095th-best player nationally, regardless of position. Rivals ranks him as the No. 74 prospect in the state.

