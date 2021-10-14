    • October 14, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballOther SportsBest OfSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Cal in NFL: Cardinals Sign TE Richard Rodgers to Practice Squad

    There's a chance the former Golden Bears standout could be elevated to Arizona's active roster
    Author:

    Former Cal standout tight end Richard Rodgers II is not finished with pro ball yet.

    The 29-year-old Rodgers has bounced around this season, and on Wednesday, the Arizona Cardinals signed Rodgers to their practice squad. And it’s possible Rodgers could be elevated to the active roster before long.

    Rodgers was signed because Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams was placed on injured reserve. That leaves Darrell Daniels and Demetrius Harris as the only two healthy tight ends on Arizona's roster. Rodgers could be activated for a game at some point.

    Rodgers was waived by the Philadelphia Eagles in the final cutdown before the regular-season opener even though Philadelphia kept four tight ends on the roster.

    Rodgers was then signed to the Eagles' practice squad on September 21 when Zach Ertz was placed on the COVID-19 list. There was a chance Rodgers would be elevated to the active squad so he could play in a September 27 Monday night game against the Dallas Cowboys.

    However, Ertz was cleared in time to play, Rodgers was not promoted to the active roster, and the Eagles released him the day after the game against Dallas.

    Rodgers is a seven-year NFL veteran who played in 84 games (28 starts) with Philadelphia (2018-20) and Green Bay (2014-17) in his career and has 145 receptions for 1,518 yards and 15 touchdowns.

    Last year, Rodgers played in 14 games for the Eagles and made four starts. He finished with 24 receptions for 345 yards and two touchdowns.

    .

    Cover photo of Richard Rodgers II is by Kyle Terada, USA TODAY Sports

    .

    Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

    Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

    Richard Rodgers Kyle Terada
    Football

    Cal in NFL: Cardinals Sign TE Richard Rodgers to Practice Squad

    43 seconds ago
    CJ Verdell Anthony Brown Jaylon Redd Stan Szeto
    Football

    Cal Football Preview Box: Bears Travel to Face No. 9 Oregon Friday

    2 hours ago
    Kayvon Thibodeaux Chris PietschThe Register-Guard via Imagn Content Services, LLC 2
    Football

    Cal's Second-Half Task Gets Tougher When Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux Plays

    3 hours ago
    Oregon running back Travis Dye
    Football

    Pac-12 Football Picks: This is Not a Venture For the Weak of Heart

    4 hours ago
    Andre Kelly - Darren Yamashita 2
    Basketball

    Cal Basketball Players Feeling Appreciative and Connected as Season Approaches

    22 hours ago
    Charmin Smith 5
    Basketball

    Cal Women's Basketball: Big News -- Bears Are Healthy

    Oct 13, 2021
    Tavion Thomas Robert Hanashira
    Football

    Pac-12 Bowl Projections: Not Everyone Thinks Oregon Is a Rose Bowl Team

    Oct 13, 2021
    anthony Brown
    Football

    Oregon Writer Discusses How Good Ducks Are Without CJ Verdell or Kayvon Thibodeaux

    Oct 13, 2021