Ex-Cal TE Ian Bunting Waived by Cardinals

Former Golden Bears receiver did not get much exposure in the preseason

Former Cal tight end Ian Bunting was waived by the Arizona Cardinals on Monday.

The writing was on the wall during the preseason for Bunting, who did not have any passes thrown his way in the first two preseason games.

He was on the field for eight plays in Arizona’s first preseason game and he was not targeted with any passes. In the Cardinals’ second preseason game this past Friday, Bunting played just two plays on offense and 13 plays on special teams. Again he was not targeted with any passes, although he did record one special-teams tackle.

Bunting was not listed among the top four tight ends on the Arizona depth chart, and when defensive lineman J.J. Watt, linebacker Dennis Gardeck and wide receiver Andy Isabella were activated Monday, somebody had to go.

Bunting, wide receiver Rico Gafford and cornerback Luq Barcoo were let go.

Bunting was signed by the Bears as an undrafted free agent following the 2019 NFL draft. He did not make the Bears’ regular-season roster and signed to play on the Colts practice squad.

He was waived by the Colts with an injury settlement in September 2020 and signed with the Cardinals in January. Buntin has never played in a regular-season NFL game.

Bunting played his first three college seasons at Michigan before playing his final season at Cal, where he caught 18 passes in 2018.

.

Cover photo of Ian Bunting is by Billy Hardiman, USA TODAY Sports

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport