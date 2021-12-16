Cal Transfer RB Christopher Brooks Commits to Purdue

Running back Christopher Brooks, who led Cal in rushing in 2019 and 2021 before entering the transfer portal, announced on social media Wednesday that he has committed to Purdue.

Purdue went 8-4 during the regular season in 2021, and recorded upset wins over Iowa and Michigan State and Iowa. The Boilermakers, under head coach Jeff Brohm, went 6-3 in Big Ten play and will face Tennessee in the Music City Bowl.

Purdue was not much of running team this season, ranking last in the 14-team Big Ten and 127th of 130 FBS schools in rushing, averaging 83.5 yards per game on the ground.

However, Purdue is eighth in the nation in passing offense, and Brooks has been a reliable receiver out of the backfield for Cal. He had 19 receptions for 131 yards and three receiving touchdowns for Cal in 2021, when he also had 607 rushing yards. Brooks' best season was 2019, when he was known as Christopher Brown. That season, Brown had 22 receptions and four receiving touchdowns to go along with 914 yards on the ground and eight rushing touchdowns.

Purdue's leading rusher in 2021, King Doerue, has 20 receptions this season, so Brohm likes to use his running backs in the passing game.

Cal will miss the power-running style of the 235-pound Brooks, whose career at Cal was affected by a number of injuries that limited his playing time.

