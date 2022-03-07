Former Cal running back C.J. Anderson, who played in two Super Bowls during an unexpectedly productive seven-year NFL career, will reunite with ex-Bears coach Marques Tuiasosopo as running backs coach at Rice University.

Anderson, 31, spent this past football season as the first-year head coach at Monte Vista High School, leading the Mustangs to a 7-3 record and a spot in the CIF North Coast Section playoffs.

A two-year player for the Bears (2011-12), Anderson got his start in coaching as a volunteer assistant at Cal in 2020. During that season he worked with Tuiasosopo, who spent four seasons on the Bears' coaching staff and is now offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Rice.

After two seasons each coaching quarterbacks and tight ends at Cal, Tuiasosopo was hired by at Rice last year. The Owls were 4-8 in 2021.

Anderson announced his move on Twitter, writing, “I never thought I would be one and done. But I want to thank @MVHS_Football for the opportunity to lead you guys. It hurts now but the future is bright over there.”

Anderson’s social media included appreciative tweets from the Monte Vista community. “@RiceFootball is blessed to have you on board - a Coach that is super great with Xs, Os, and building up young men!” one person wrote.

Anderson came to Cal after winning a state championship at Laney College. In two seasons at Berkeley, he rushed for 1,135 yards, averaging 5.7 per carry, and scored 12 touchdowns.

Undrafted by the NFL, Anderson signed a free-agent contract with the Denver Broncos in 2013 and played five seasons with the franchise.

He made the Pro Bowl in 2014 when he rushed for 849 yards with a career-high eight touchdowns. A year later he helped Denver win Super Bowl 50, scoring a touchdown in the 24-10 win over the Carolina Panthers.

After rushing for a career-best 1,007 yards in 2017, Anderson signed with the Los Angeles in December 2018 and debuted with three consecutive 100-yard games, including in a first-round playoff win over the Dallas Cowboys on the way to a second career Super Bowl performance.

Anderson rushed for 3,497 career yards with 22 touchdowns, and had 10 games of at least 100 yards.

Cover photo of C.J. Anderson with the Denver Broncos by Ron Chenoy, USA Today

