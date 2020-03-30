The Bay Area's three Division I football coaches may compete on the field and during recruiting season, but they all have joined forces on a subject far more important to all of us.

Cal's Justin Wilcox, Stanford's David Shaw and San Jose State's Brent Brennan took a cue from Brennan's wife, Courtney, and teammed up to provide a public service announcement regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The idea was to put out a message to address what is going on and that we care. It was a great idea for the three us to do it together,” Brennan said.

"This is something we’ve got to do right. If we do it right, you can get back to what you love, so we can get back to what we love which is college football."

His Bay Area counterparts are in full agreement.

“Until we have a vaccine, we need to work together to stop the spread of this dangerous virus,” said Shaw, who emphasized anyone is susceptible to catching the Coronavirus and passing it others."

"Cause we’re all in this together. It will take all of us to get through it,” Wilcox said.

The PSA was put together by Cam Radford, San Jose State's director of football digital communications.

All spring football practice has been canceled as a result of the virus, and athletics at all three schools and throughout the NCAA have been shelved through the end of the academic year or until further notice.

There is no word yet on if/when fall camp will begin for any schools, and the college football season could be in jeopardy if the spread of the virus is not curtailed.

Here are current opening-day games for the three local schools:

-- Cal at UNLV, Saturday, Aug. 29

-- William & Mary at Stanford, Saturday, Sept. 5

-- San Jose State at Central Michigan, Saturday, Sept. 5

Game times and TV information to be announced at a later date.