CalSportsReport
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

COVID-19: Listen Up - A Message from Bay Area College Football's Three Wise Men

Jeff Faraudo

The Bay Area's three Division I football coaches may compete on the field and during recruiting season, but they all have joined forces on a subject far more important to all of us.

Cal's Justin Wilcox, Stanford's David Shaw and San Jose State's Brent Brennan took a cue from Brennan's wife, Courtney, and teammed up to provide a public service announcement regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. 

“The idea was to put out a message to address what is going on and that we care. It was a great idea for the three us to do it together,” Brennan said.

"This is something we’ve got to do right. If we do it right, you can get back to what you love, so we can get back to what we love which is college football."

His Bay Area counterparts are in full agreement.

“Until we have a vaccine, we need to work together to stop the spread of this dangerous virus,” said Shaw, who emphasized anyone is susceptible to catching the Coronavirus and passing it others."

"Cause we’re all in this together. It will take all of us to get through it,” Wilcox said.

The PSA was put together by Cam Radford, San Jose State's director of football digital communications.

All spring football practice has been canceled as a result of the virus, and athletics at all three schools and throughout the NCAA have been shelved through the end of the academic year or until further notice.

There is no word yet on if/when fall camp will begin for any schools, and the college football season could be in jeopardy if the spread of the virus is not curtailed.

Here are current opening-day games for the three local schools:

-- Cal at UNLV, Saturday, Aug. 29 

-- William & Mary at Stanford, Saturday, Sept. 5

-- San Jose State at Central Michigan, Saturday, Sept. 5

Game times and TV information to be announced at a later date.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cal Sports: Pac-12 Extends Supsension of Sports, Provides Details of What Is Permitted

No in-person voluntary workouts or organized film study among the bans through May 31

Jake Curtis

Cal is scheduled to play UNLV on Aug. 29 at Allegiant Stadium

UNLV will play its first game under new coach Marcus Arroyo on Aug. 29 vs. Cal

Jeff Faraudo

NCAA Tournament: Two More Teams Qualify for Final Four in Imaginary Elite Eight

Gonzaga, Kansas are already in national semifinals, but who else will join them?

Jake Curtis

Cal Football: Conflicting Information Regarding Ashtyn Davis' NFL Draft Status

Mock NFL drafts are not optimistic, but stange things can happen on draft day

Jake Curtis

Elijah Hicks and friends are raising money to help feed kids in need

Cal safety was taught to give back whenever he could

Jeff Faraudo

College Basketball: Star Players Shine in Elite Eight of Our NCAA Tournament

Heavyweights Duke and Kansas do battle; Gonzaga tries to stop Iowa's Luka Garza

Jake Curtis

Cal Football: What Are the Odds Cal Will Make the 2020 College Football Playoff?

What are the odds of the most prominent football schools reaching the CFP next fall?

Jake Curtis

Former Cal safety Ashtyn Davis' draft position is uncertain

Ashtyn Davis hasn't been able to show off all he can do to NFL scouts

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Sports: Will 2020 College Football Season Be Canceled?

Cal has high hopes for next season, but will the season even be played?

Jake Curtis

by

LeslieDove18

Cal Football: Why the Bears' No. 23 Preseason Ranking by USA Today Is Not Far-Fetched

Cal is one of four Pac-12 teams included in the USA Today's updated preseason Top-25

Jeff Faraudo