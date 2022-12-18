Skip to main content

Cal Lineman Ben Coleman Is Transferring to Arizona State

He is the third Bears player who has transferred to Pac-12 foe ASU this month
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Offensive lineman Ben Coleman became the third Cal player to transfer to Arizona State on Sunday.

Coleman, who entered the transfer portal on Nov. 30, made the annoucement on social media that he has committed to Arizona State.

Coleman joins running back DeCarlos Brooks and long-snapper Slater Zellers as Cal players who have announced that they committed to Arizona State.

In his twitter annoucement of his commitment to ASU, Coleman is pictured with Washington State linebacker Travion Brown, who is also transferring to Arizona State and played with Coleman at Linfield Christian School in Temecula, Calif. Coleman and Brown went on a weekend recruiting trip in Tempe, Ariz., together.

Coleman, who started 22 games, was considered Cal's best offensive lineman this past season, and he is likely to move into the Sun Devils' starting lineup under new head coach Kenny Dillingham.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This is the second year in a row the player considered Cal's top offensive lineman has transferred out.  McKade Mettauer left for Oklahoma following the 2021 season.

The Bears' offensive line was their biggest weakness this past season, which led to the firing of offensive line coach Angus McClure.  Cal recently hired North Texas offensive coordinator Mike Bloesch as its new offensive line coach.  Bloesch will also be the Bears run-game coordinator.

Cal finished with a 4-8 record in 2022. while Arizona State wound up with a 3-9 record, including 2-7 in Pac-12 play. New head coach Dillingham was Oregon's offensive coordinator this past season.

.

Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

FAMU postgame
Basketball

Cal Women's Basketball: Bears Win, but Pac-12 Challenge Is Next

By Jake Curtis
Oregon State Lucas Peltier
Football

Oregon State Halts Pac-12's Bowl Losing Streak

By Jake Curtis
Littlejohn
Football

JC Defensive Back Matthew Littlejohn Commits to Cal

By Jake Curtis
Cal guard Devin Askew
Basketball

Winless Cal Basketball Back at it on Sunday at Santa Clara

By Jeff Faraudo
Curry Onyiah photo
Basketball

Cal Women's Basketball: Bears Beat UCSD to Improve to 8-2

By Jake Curtis
UCLA USC Gary A Vasquez
Football

Regents Allow UCLA to Leave, but Make Provisions for Cal

By Jake Curtis
Oregon State running back Damien Martinez
Football

Pac-12 Football Game Picks: Bowl Games Could Be Decided By Attrition

By Jeff Faraudo
Jaivian Thomas
Football

Cal Football Lands Jaivian Thomas, First Running Back in its Class of 2023

By Jeff Faraudo