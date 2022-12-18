Cal Lineman Ben Coleman Is Transferring to Arizona State

Offensive lineman Ben Coleman became the third Cal player to transfer to Arizona State on Sunday.

Coleman, who entered the transfer portal on Nov. 30, made the annoucement on social media that he has committed to Arizona State.

Coleman joins running back DeCarlos Brooks and long-snapper Slater Zellers as Cal players who have announced that they committed to Arizona State.

In his twitter annoucement of his commitment to ASU, Coleman is pictured with Washington State linebacker Travion Brown, who is also transferring to Arizona State and played with Coleman at Linfield Christian School in Temecula, Calif. Coleman and Brown went on a weekend recruiting trip in Tempe, Ariz., together.

Coleman, who started 22 games, was considered Cal's best offensive lineman this past season, and he is likely to move into the Sun Devils' starting lineup under new head coach Kenny Dillingham.

This is the second year in a row the player considered Cal's top offensive lineman has transferred out. McKade Mettauer left for Oklahoma following the 2021 season.

The Bears' offensive line was their biggest weakness this past season, which led to the firing of offensive line coach Angus McClure. Cal recently hired North Texas offensive coordinator Mike Bloesch as its new offensive line coach. Bloesch will also be the Bears run-game coordinator.

Cal finished with a 4-8 record in 2022. while Arizona State wound up with a 3-9 record, including 2-7 in Pac-12 play. New head coach Dillingham was Oregon's offensive coordinator this past season.

.

Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport