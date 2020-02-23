Cal Football: Bears Fans Can Relax; Karl Dorrell Reportedly Named Colorado Coach

The notion that Justin Wilcox might leave Cal to become Colorado's head coach never gained much momentum. But any remaining teeth-gnashing by Cal fans can be stopped now, because ESPN reported that Miami Dolphins assistant head coach Karl Dorrell will become the new head coach at Colorado.

Dorrell's name was not among the candidates being bandied about by the media in the past several days as Colorado officials sought a replacement for Mel Tucker, who left to become the head coach at Michigan State.

Dorrell, who coached wide receivers with the Dolphins, is familiar with the Pac-12 because he was the head coach at UCLA from 2003 to 2007. He led the Bruins to five bowl appearances and had a record of 35-27. He was dismissed as UCLA's coach following the 2007 regular season even though the Bruins' played in a bowl game that season.

In Dorrell's five seasons at UCLA, the Bruins posted records of 6-7, 6-6, 10-2, 7-6 and 6-6. He was fired before the bowl game in the 2007 season, and DeWayne Walker served as head coach in the bowl game. The conference was the Pac-10 at the time.

His best season with UCLA was 2005, when the Bruins started 8-0 and were ranked No. 7 in the country. They lost two of their final four games, including a 66-19 defeat at the hands of No. 1 USC. UCLA ended up 10-2 and ranked No. 16.

That 2005 UCLA team was led by quarterback Drew Olson and running back Maurice Drew (later Maurice Jones-Drew).

UCLA went 3-2 against Cal in Dorrell's five seasons in Westwood.

Wilcox's named surfaced early in the job search as someone Colorado might have an interest in. However, there was never any evidence that Wilcox had interest in the Colorado vacancy.

Earlier this week, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy withdrew his name from consideration for the job. Also Steve Sarkisian also withdrew his name from consideration and plans to remain at Alabama as offensive coordinator.

Dorrell, 56, returns to college after spending the past five seasons in the NFL as receivers coach for the New York Jets (2015-18) and Dolphins (2019).

He was Vanderbilt's offensive coordinator in 2014.