CalSportsReport
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Cal Football: Bears Fans Can Relax; Karl Dorrell Reportedly Named Colorado Coach

Karl Dorrell (left) was UCLA's head coach for five yearsPhoto by Mark J. Rebilas - USA TODAY Sports

Jake Curtis

The notion that Justin Wilcox might leave Cal to become Colorado's head coach never gained much momentum. But any remaining teeth-gnashing by Cal fans can be stopped now, because ESPN reported that Miami Dolphins assistant head coach Karl Dorrell will become the new head coach at Colorado.

Dorrell's name was not among the candidates being bandied about by the media in the past several days as Colorado officials sought a replacement for Mel Tucker, who left to become the head coach at Michigan State.

Dorrell, who coached wide receivers with the Dolphins, is familiar with the Pac-12 because he was the head coach at UCLA from 2003 to 2007. He led the Bruins to five bowl appearances and had a record of 35-27. He was dismissed as UCLA's coach following the 2007 regular season even though the Bruins' played in a bowl game that season.

In Dorrell's five seasons at UCLA, the Bruins posted records of 6-7, 6-6, 10-2, 7-6 and 6-6. He was fired before the bowl game in the 2007 season, and DeWayne Walker served as head coach in the bowl game. The conference was the Pac-10 at the time.

His best season with UCLA was 2005, when the Bruins started 8-0 and were ranked No. 7 in the country. They lost two of their final four games, including a 66-19 defeat at the hands of No. 1 USC. UCLA ended up 10-2 and ranked No. 16.

That 2005 UCLA team was led by quarterback Drew Olson and running back Maurice Drew (later Maurice Jones-Drew).

UCLA went 3-2 against Cal in Dorrell's five seasons in Westwood.

Wilcox's named surfaced early in the job search as someone Colorado might have an interest in. However, there was never any evidence that Wilcox had interest in the Colorado vacancy.

Earlier this week, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy withdrew his name from consideration for the job. Also Steve Sarkisian also withdrew his name from consideration and  plans to remain at Alabama as offensive coordinator.

Dorrell, 56, returns to college after spending the past five seasons in the NFL as receivers coach for the New York Jets (2015-18) and Dolphins (2019). 

He was Vanderbilt's offensive coordinator in 2014.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Paris Austin and the Cal basketball team never could get a handle on things at UW.

Nothing works for Cal in record-setting defeat to Washington

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Basketball: Bears Take on Last-Place Huskies, Go For Weekend Road Sweep

The Bears have climbed to 8th place in congested Pac-12 standings

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Women's Basketball: Steph Curry, Chris Mullin Watch Sabrina Ionescu, No. 3 Oregon Beat Bears

Bay Area product Ionesu gets her 25th career triple double

Jake Curtis

Point guard Sabrina Ionescu leads No. 3 Oregon against Cal on Friday night

Sabrina Ionescu is poised to become college basketball's first 2,000-1,000-1,000 player

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Football: Colorado Newspaper Still Listing Justin Wilcox as Possibile Candidate

No evidence that the Cal head coach would be interested in Buffaloes job

Jake Curtis

Pac-12 Basketball Notebook: Does Anybody Want to Win This Thing?

A mad jumble with Oregon, Colorado, Arizona State, USC and UCLA in the mix

Jake Curtis

by

Dillon88

Cal Basketball: Paris Austin Lifts Bears to First Road Victory

Senior Paris Austin sparks Cal to win at Washington State

Jeff Faraudo

by

Dillon88

Cal Basketball: Bears Trek to Pullman in Search of Elusive First Road Victory

The Bears are 0-10 away from Berkeley, but beat Washington State in first meeting

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Football: OT Colin Hamilton Reportedly Commits to Bears as a Walk-On

Seattle lineman would be part of the class of 2020

Jake Curtis

Cal Football: Report of Colorado's Interest in Justin Wilcox Seems Farfetched

Buffaloes looking for a replaement for Mel Tucker

Jake Curtis

by

napabear