CalSportsReport
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Cal Football: Minnesota OT Bastian Swinney Is Bears' Second Commitment for 2021

Cal head coach Justin Wilcox

Jake Curtis

Cal received its second commitment for the class of 2021 when Bastian Swinney, an offensive tackle from Edina (Minnesota) High School announced on Saturday that he will attend Cal.

“I love Coach (Angus) McClure. I love Coach (Justin) Wilcox,” said Swinney, according to Bear Insider. “Very level-headed people. They’re just about getting their student athletes the degree and playing some really good football.

“I feel like I fit in really well there. I value the degree and playing and they give me a really good mix of the two."

The 6-foot-6, 270-pound Swinney, who lives in Minneapolis, is rated as a three-star recruit by 247 Sports, which ranks Swinney as the 578th overall prospect in the class as well as the 60th-best offensive tackle. He ranks as the No. 3 recruit out of the state of Minnesota.

Rivals.com also rates Swinney as a three-star recruit and the No. 3 propect in Minnesota, but it does not rank him overall or at his position,

Minnesota, Indiana and Iowa State were among the other schools that offered Swinney a scholarship.

Swinney joins wide receiver Mavin Anderson as the first two players to commit to Cal for 2021.

In his Twitter announement of his choice of Cal, Swinney wrote, in part:

"My decision has come down to 3 key concepts. A system in which the coaches and myself see me fitting in the best, with a chance to make an impact. Secondly, a location where I feel at home and one that broadens my horizon. Finally an education that is a 40-YEAR DECISION NOT A 4-YEAR DECISION. . . ."

Check out some highlights below:

Or click here for more highlights.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cal Basketball: Free Throw Woes Doom Bears in Narrow Loss at No. 24 Colorado

Cal misses 9 of its first 13 free throws and falls 71-65 in Boulder

Jeff Faraudo

by

BallisLife

Cal Football: Bill Musgrave Recalls His Rough 1990 Game Against Cal

Then an Oregon QB, Musgrave says Cal player 'planted me like he thought it was Arbor Day'

Jake Curtis

Cal Football: Bears to Face Florida in Home-and-Home Series

Cal continues to beef up its nonconference schedule with big-name foes

Jake Curtis

by

Stuart W

Cal Basketball: Utah Game Preview

Matt Bradley and his Cal teammates will try to get their first road win

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Women's Basktball: Bears Lose to USC, and Things Get Tougher Sunday

Cal's winning streak halted at one game; Bears host No. 10 UCLA next

Jake Curtis

New DBs coach Marcel Yates is excited to renew his relationship with Bears head coach Justin Wilcox

New DBs coach Marcel Yates is excited to renew his relationship with Bears head coach Justin Wilcox

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Football: Justin Wilcox Suggests Spring Signing Day is `Becoming Obsolete'

Golden Bears corralled their entire 2020 class in December

Jeff Faraudo

by

Ct33

Cal Football: New Running Backs Coach Assesses Bears' Backs

Aristotle Thompson would like to see Christopher Brown Jr. punish cornerbacks

Jake Curtis

Cal Football: New OC Bill Musgrave Says Offense Will Change 'Significantly'

Head coach Justin Wilcox agrees there will be noticeable differences

Jake Curtis

Cal Football: New O-line Coach Angus McClure Impressed With His Big Guys

He inherits five returning regulars with a combined 115 career starts

Jeff Faraudo