Cal Football: Minnesota OT Bastian Swinney Is Bears' Second Commitment for 2021

Cal received its second commitment for the class of 2021 when Bastian Swinney, an offensive tackle from Edina (Minnesota) High School announced on Saturday that he will attend Cal.

“I love Coach (Angus) McClure. I love Coach (Justin) Wilcox,” said Swinney, according to Bear Insider. “Very level-headed people. They’re just about getting their student athletes the degree and playing some really good football.

“I feel like I fit in really well there. I value the degree and playing and they give me a really good mix of the two."

The 6-foot-6, 270-pound Swinney, who lives in Minneapolis, is rated as a three-star recruit by 247 Sports, which ranks Swinney as the 578th overall prospect in the class as well as the 60th-best offensive tackle. He ranks as the No. 3 recruit out of the state of Minnesota.

Rivals.com also rates Swinney as a three-star recruit and the No. 3 propect in Minnesota, but it does not rank him overall or at his position,

Minnesota, Indiana and Iowa State were among the other schools that offered Swinney a scholarship.

Swinney joins wide receiver Mavin Anderson as the first two players to commit to Cal for 2021.

In his Twitter announement of his choice of Cal, Swinney wrote, in part:

"My decision has come down to 3 key concepts. A system in which the coaches and myself see me fitting in the best, with a chance to make an impact. Secondly, a location where I feel at home and one that broadens my horizon. Finally an education that is a 40-YEAR DECISION NOT A 4-YEAR DECISION. . . ."

Check out some highlights below:

Or click here for more highlights.