September 6, 2021
Cowboys Re-Sign Ex-Cal Punter Bryan Anger

He was released so Dallas could get down to 53-player limit, but is now back
The Dallas Cowboys have re-signed former Cal punter Bryan Anger, the team announced Monday.

Anger was released by the Cowboys when they were making their final cuts to get down to the 53-man roster limit last Tuesday.  The Cowboys did not sign another punter to replace Anger, so they re-signed him.

Anger spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons with the Houston Texans, and he averaged better than 46 yards per punt each season. 

He was released by the Texans in March to save $2 million in cap space.

The Cowboys signed him to a one-year deal in April, and he was expected to compete with Hunter Niswander for the punting job.

Anger has also spent time with the Tampa Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars after being a third-round pick in the 2012 NFL draft. This is his ninth year in the NFL. He averaged 47.8 yards per punt as a rookie in Jacksonville and led the league in punting in 2014, when he averaged 47.5 yards per punt.

The Cowboys do not have to make any additional cuts because right guard Zach Martin and offensive lineman Brandon Knight were placed on COVID-19 reserve list recently.

Anger was Cal's punter for four seasons, from 2008 through 2011, and he averaged better than 41 yards per punt in each season, with a high of 45.6 in 2010 as a junior..

Cover photo of Bryan Anger is by Tim Heitman, USA TODAY Sports

