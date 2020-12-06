Four Cal Players Who Helped Shut Down High-Scoring Oregon

Cal played error-free offense to beat No. 23 Oregon 21-17 on Saturday night.

But it was the Bears’ defense that delivered a series of big plays to help secure the team’s first victory in almost a year.

Here are four players who especially stood out on that side of the line of scrimmage:

— Cam Goode: The senior outside linebacker included 3.5 tackles for loss among his seven tackles, recovered a fumble and nearly intercepted a pass. That play had Goode still talking to himself long after the game.

No one had any complaints.

“He makes my my job easier I only have to set the edge for a second because Cam already tackled the guy,” fellow linebacker Braxten Croteau said. “Insane player. He’s going to play on Sunday.”

Goode now has 8 tackles for loss in four games.

“He might be playing the best football of his career — not might, he is,” coach Justin Wilcox said. “And that’s a great sign for a senior.”

*** Here is Croteau talking about Goode:

— Kuony Deng: Deng was caught off guard late in the first half when the Ducks sent running back Travis Dye out of the backfield and he raced past the Bears’ 6-foot-6 inside linebacker for a 67-yard pass reception to the 8-yard line.

Oregon scored two plays later to lead 17-14 at the half.

But Deng put it in his rear view mirror in the second half, when he made two of the game’s most consequential plays.

He forced the first of two Oregon turnovers by knocking the ball loose from quarterback Tyler Shough, who was fighting to get extra yards on a run. Goode recovered the ball and Cal’s lead was safe.

Then, as the Ducks mounted one last drive into Cal territory, Deng punched the ball from Shough’s grip and freshman Mo Iosefa recovered with 52 seconds left.

Said Deng, who led the Bears with eight tackles: “We understood if we really made them earn everything they got, outside of those couple of big plays they made, we really liked our chances.”

*** Deng talks about how he created the Ducks' second fumble:

— Brett Johnson: Part of a thin defensive line, the 6-foot-5, 290-pound sophomore nose guard earned praise from the TV commentators for his ability to clog the middle and impact Oregon’s attempts the run ball.

Wilcox is in complete agreement. “Brett and Zeandae (Johnson) and JH (Tevis) and Cam Goode, Brax, Kuony . . . those guys play a lot of snaps,” Wilcox said. “But Brett is a dang good player, and he’s getting better.

“He’s really a hard guy to block one-on-one. I think he’s doing a good job in the run game. He’s showing up even more and more in the pass game. I think he’s got a really, really bright future.”

*** Wilcox says Brett Johnson is getting better and better:

Braxten Croteau: Back off two weeks in COVID-19 quarantine, the sophomore outside linebacker made the first big play by the defense in the fourth quarter when he dropped CJ Verdell for a one-yard loss on a fourth-and-1 play from the Cal 18.

“I like having Braxten out there,” Wilcox said. “He’s a physical guy, he plays extremely hard. He did a great time during his time off, staying great shape and being ready to go. Kudos to him. He went out there and competed like crazy.”

Croteau said he made his return to practice on Wednesday but had been part of meetings (remotely) and had the chance to watch Oregon film so he felt prepared.

“Definitely the physical side I lost a little bit because I didn’t get those Monday, Tuesday physical practices,” he said. “I felt pretty confident coming off the two weeks.”

*** More from Wilcox about how Croteau stayed ready to make his return:

