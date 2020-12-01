Cal Football: Running Back DeShawn Collins Enters Transfer Portal

Cal running back DeShawn Collins, who rushed for 103 yards in last year's loss to USC, has entered the transfer portal, according to a twitter message on the Rivals transfer portal.

Collins, a transfer from City College of San Francisco, would have been a senior this season after rushing for 199 yards last season as a junior.

Collins was not on the Cal roster at the start of this season, although he was not among the Bears players who elected to opt out of the 2020 season.

Collins, a Sacramento native, has not declared where he will transfer to. Entering the transfer portal does not necessarily mean a player must transfer, but based on his current status at Cal, it seems likely he will transfer elsewhere.

Five different Cal running backs have had carries this season, including two freshmen, Damien Moore and Chris Street. Moore had a big game in the loss to Stanford, rushing for 121 yards.

Christopher Brown Jr. is listed as the Bears starting tailback, but he has been limited by injuries the past two games. He played in the fourth quarter against Stanford and was an important part of the 90-yard drive that brought Cal within a point at 24-23.

Marcel Dancy has started the past two games, sharing time with Moore.

Bradrick Shaw, a transfer from Wisconsin, has a couple of caries this season too.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Cal Sports Report on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.