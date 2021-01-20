Cal Football: Backup QB Devon Modster Enters Transfer Portal

Modster started three games for the Bears in 2019, but appears to be headed elsewhere

Cal backup quarterback Devon Modster, who started three games for the Bears in 2019, entered the transfer portal this week, opening up competition to see who will be Chase Garbers' backup in 2021.

A player who enters the transfer portal is not obligated to go to another school, although it would seem that in Modster's case a transfer is likely, although his landing spot is not yet known.

Modster began his college career at UCLA, and he had his best game as a collegian against Cal in the final game of the 2017 season. He went 14-for-18 for 191 yards in relief of Josh Rosen in that game, and Modster helped the Bruins finish a 30-27 victory over Cal.

Modster then transferred to Cal and competed with Garbers in the spring of 2019 for the starting job. Garbers won the starting job for the 2019 season, but he missed four games because of broken collarbone.

Modster started three of those games. The Bears lost the first two -- to Oregon and Oregon State -- but the Bears won Modster's third start, a 33-20 victory over Washington State when Modster completed 16-of-24 passes for 230 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also ran for 43 yards in that game.

Modster played in just one series in one game in 2020 and threw an interception on his only pass attempts.

For his Cal career, Modster went 62-for-123 for 704 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions in the seven games in which he played.

He was a redshirt senior this past season, so he would be able to play immediately at the school to which he transfers as a grad transfer.

Modster joins Cal fullback Drew Schlegel in the transfer portal, while defensive back Camryn Bynum, offensive tackle Jake Curhan and defensive end Zeandae Johnson have decided to try play in the NFL rather than return to Cal for the 2021 season.

Spencer Brasch, who started one game in 2019 as a true freshman, as well Robby Rowell and freshmen Jaden Casey and Zach Johnson figure to compete for the backup quarterback job in the spring.

