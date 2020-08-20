One Cal Football Freshman Not in Campus Directory -- D.J. Rogers

D.J. Rogers, a highest-rated member of Cal's 2020 recruting class, is not listed in the Cal campus directory, and Bears head coach Justin Wilcox elected not to comment as to why.

The issue came up during a Zoom interview with Wilcox on Wednesday when Trace Travers of Golden Bear Report asked this question:

""I wanted to ask about the incoming 2020 freshmen, and all of them except for one are in the campus directory. I just wanted to have an update on the one that hasn't been in the directory, D.J. Rogers. What is the situation with that?"

Wilcox's response:

"Yes, so right now, I can't comment on D.J.'s status on the team."

Cal Sports Report has decided not to speculate on the reason Rogers is not in the directory -- whether it is a paperwork delay, a health issue, an off-the-field issue, a change of heart or something else.

Rogers, a tight end, attended Eastside Catholic High School in Sammamish, Wash., and is the highest rated recruit in Cal's incoming freshman class. He is the only four-star prospect in Cal's class of 2020, according to 247Sports' ratings.

Also in the above video, Wilcox discussed what players and coaches are able to do in terms of workouts now that the fall football season has been canceled.

Cal players are still participating in voluntry workouts, but coaches can only observe from afar. All interaction between player and coach is through Zoom or phone calls.

Cover photo of Justin Wilcox by Darren Yamashita, USA TODAY Sports

