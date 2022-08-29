Ex-Cal Standout Richard Rodgers Cut by Eagles

Former Cal standout Richard Rodgers II has been released by the Philadelphia Eagles, Eagles beat writer Chris Franklin reported Monday.

However, Franklin noted that Rodgers may be brought back to the Eagles' roster after all the maneuvering is completed.

NFL teams are required to get down to the 53-man, regular-season limit by tomorrow (Tuesday) afternoon.

Rodgers was a wide receiver at Cal in Sonny Dykes' spread offense, but Rodgers has made a good living for himself in the NFL as a tight end.

The 30-year-old Rodgers has played in eight NFL seasons -- the first four with the Packers and the last four with the Eagles.

He was cut from Eagles roster at this time last season, then signed with the Eagles' practice squad. Eventually he was promoted to the Eagles' active roster and played in three regular-season games, catching two passes.

Rodgers' best NFL season was 2015, when he caught 58 passes for 510 yards and eight touchdowns for Green Bay. His best season for the Eagles was 2020, when he had 24 catches for 345 yards and two scores.

For his career, Rodgers has played in 88 NFL games, including 28 starts, and has 147 receptions for 1,549 yards and 15 touchdowns.

He did not see any action in the Eagles' final regular-season game over the weekend, which provided a hint that Rodgers would be cut.

Cover photo of Eagles tight end Richard Rodgers is by Kyle Terada, USA TODAY Sports

