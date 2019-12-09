Cal
Maven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Cal Football Video: Evan Weaver Looking Forward to Seeing his Illini Mirror Image

Jeff Faraudo

The nation's two leading tacklers will be on the field at Levi's Stadium when Cal and Illinois meet in the Redbox Bowl on Dec. 30.

Cal senior Evan Weaver, speaking in the video above, has led FBS in tackles all season. He has a single-season school-record 173 heading into the Bears' second consecutive bowl game.

But No. 2 on the NCAA list is Illinois senior Dele Harding, who has 148 tackles.

(Click here for a rundown on Illinois, which will be an underdog to Cal in the Red Box Bowl.)

Weaver said he hasn't seen Harding play but sounded impressed by his credentials, which also include three interceptions, two of them returned for touchdowns.

Weaver tops the nation in tackles per game at 14.4 with Harding second at 12.3.

Weaver also is the FBS leader with 95 solo stops. Harding is far behind with 64, ranking in a tie for 14th nationally.

Harding earned third-team All-Big Ten honors this season. 

The Pac-12 will hand out its individual awards on Tuesday, with Weaver expected to be in the running for possibly even Defensive Player of the Year.

Weaver also is among four finalists for the Butkus Award, given to the nation's top linebacker, and for the Lott IMPACT Trophy, which goes to a player who excels on and off the football field.

IMPACT is an acronym for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity. The honor is the first and only college football award to equally recognize athletic performance and the personal character attributes of the player.

A 6-foot-3, 245-pound native of Spokane, Washington, Weaver has accepted an invitation to play in the 2020 Senior Bowl all-star game.

Weaver is 20 tackles shy of the all-time NCAA single-season tackle record of 193, set in 14 games, by Lawrence Flugence of Texas Tech in 2002

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cal Football: Bears Will Face Illinois in Redbox Bowl -- It' Official

Jake Curtis
1 0

Sunday's annoucement puts Bears in Santa Clara in Dec. 30 game

Cal Football: First Look at Bears' Redbox Bowl Foe, Illinois; Cal Favored by 4 1/2 Points

Jeff Faraudo
1

Illinois has qualified for its first bowl game since 2014. The Illini will face Cal in the Dec. 30 Redbox Bowl at Santa Clara.

Coach Justin Wilcox says Cal should expect a bowl bid every year

Jeff Faraudo
0

Cal coach Justin Wilcox said the Bears' invitation to the Redbox Bowl is something the program should expect on a regular basis.

Cal Football: Final Bowl Projections -- Redbox Most Likely, but Las Vegas Bowl Possible

Jake Curtis
0

Illinois a likely Redbox Bowl opponent for the Bears

Cal Football: Utah's Loss Makes Redbox Bowl More Likely for Cal

Jake Curtis
2 0

It just makes sense the game in Santa Clara will take the Bears

Cal Basketball: Bears Crushed by Santa Clara

Jeff Faraudo
0

Three days removed from a road loss to USF, Cal is out of town again this afternoon to play another West Coast Conference opponent.

Cal Women's Basketball: Bears Win 6th Straight Game

Jake Curtis
0

Cal stays unbeten at home with victory over Boston University

Pac-12 Championship Game: Oregon Beats Utah 37-15; Verdell Runs for 208 Yards

Jake Curtis
0

Follow the game in real time -- more or less

Cal Football: LB Evan Weaver Snubbed

Jake Curtis
0

PFF's all-conference team leaves Cal star linebacker off its first team

Cal vs. Santa Clara basketball preview

Jeff Faraudo
0

Cal seeks its first non-conference road basketball victory in nearly two full years when it visits Santa Clara on Saturday afternoon.