Aaron Rodgers Leads Ex-Cal Performers in Opening NFL Weekend

.

Preseason reports that former Cal quarterback Aaron Rodgers is on the decline met some opposition in the opening week of the NFL season.

Rodgers completed 32 of 44 passes for 364 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions while leading the visiting Green Bay Packers to a 43-34 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Rodgers had thrown only three touchdown passes in his first four trips to U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, but the venue did not have the same impact with no spectators in attendance.

"It was one of the strangest experiences I've had in the NFL, being in a stadium like this to have memories of some really rocking times," said Rodgers, according to Associated Press. "Just a different atmosphere. This is a really tough place to play with the noise."

Here are two of his TD throws:

The Packers scored their most points ever in a season opener.

Rodgers was not the only former Cal player who made an impression this weekend.

---Marvin Jones Jr. had four catches for 55 yards in the Detroit Lions’ loss to Washington, and he had one the most memorable plays of the weekend. The 199-pound Jones delivered a crushing blow to the Bears’ 195-pound cornerback Jaylon Johnson:

---Kansas City’s Pro Bowl offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz had a mixed-bag performance Thursday night against the Houston Texans.

He allowed the only sack the Chiefs yielded, as the Texans’ Jacob Martin beat Schwartz to get to Patrick Mahomes.

But Schwartz did a good job on two-time NFL defensive player of the year J.J. Watt, who did not record any sacks.

---On Sunday, former Cal wide receiver DeSean Jackson had two catches for 46 yards for the Philadelphia Eagles in their come-from-ahead loss to Washington.

---New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan picked up four tackles, including a tackle for loss, and had one quarterback hurry, but he did not record a sack of Tom Brady in the victory over Tampa Bay.

---Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen is working with a new quarterback (Tyrod Taylor), and they may not have a fine-tuned relationship yet. Allen had four catches for just 37 yards in the 16-13 win over Cincinnati.

---New York Jets rookie Ashtyn Davis recorded one solo tackle on special teams in his first NFL game after the former Golden Bears’ safety was taken in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft.

---Jaylinn Hawkins also recorded a special-teams tackle in his first NFL game, picking up a solo tackle on the Atlanta Falcons’ first kickoff of the season.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Cal Sports Report on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.