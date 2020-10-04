Ex-Cal Players in NFL Week 4: Jared Goff, Keenan Allen, Cameron Jordan Produce

Jared Goff led the Rams to victory, Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen moved up the NFL receptions rankings, and Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan finally got a sack.

Those were the highlights provided by former Cal players in Sunday's NFL action.

Here is a rundown of the Week 4 exploits of ex-Cal players:

---Goff was not as productive as the Fantasy experts anticipated, but he had a solid game and came through with a clutch touchdown throw in the Rams' 17-9 victory over the Giants.

Goff finished 25-for-32 for 200 yards, no interceptions and a 55-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp midway through the fourth quarter that gave Los Angeles its final points.

Goff began the day leading the NFL in yards per pass attempt (9.6), but he averaged just 6.25 yards per attempt Sunday while recording a 103.1 passer rating.

---New York Giants linebacker Devante Downs made his fourth start of the season and of his career in that game against the Rams, and had four tackles, including two solo stops.

.---Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen continued his productive season despite the Chargers' 38-31 loss to Tampa Bay.

Allen caught eight of Justin Herbert's passes for 62 yards on Sunday, and his 32 receptions for the season rank third in the NFL.

---Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan broke through with his first sack of the season in New Orleans' 35-29 victory over the Detroit Lions.

Jordan had 40.5 sacks and 50 tackles for loss over the past three season, and that included 15.5 sacks in 2019, when he was named to the Pro Bowl for the fifth time.

But he did not have a sack or a tackle for loss in his first three games this season.

Jordan, who collected four tackles, including three solo hits, in the win over the Lions, made his 133rd consecutive start Sunday, the third longest streak among active NFL players.

---Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. is having a tough season, and it didn't much better Sunday, when he had just one reception for nine yards in the loss to the Saints.

He had 62 catches for 779 yards and nine touchdowns in 13 games last season, but through four games this year, he has 12 receptions for 138 yards and one score.

---Dallas Cowboys long-snapper L.P. Ladouceur played in his 241st consecutive regular-season game, which is the ninth-longest streak alltime and the longest active NFL streak.

Two more games will move Ladoucuer into a tie for eighth place alltime and three more will push him to a tie for seventh.

Sunday was Ladouceur's 250th consecutive game if you include postseason play.

---New York Jet rookie safety Ashtyn Davis missed Thursday's loss to the Broncos with a groin injury.

---Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson sat out Sunday's game against the 49ers because of a hamstring injury.

.

