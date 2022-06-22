14 Former Cal Players on ESPN's Projected 53-Man NFL Rosters for 2022

None of the eight ex-Golden Bears trying to make it as rookies was predicted to be on regular-season rosters, but that can change

ESPN.com this week projected the 53-man rosters of every NFL team, and 14 former Cal players were on those final rosters as predicted by ESPN.com's reporters for each team.

Not surprisingly none of the eight would-be NFL rookies from Cal made those 53-man rosters, since six were signed as undrafted free agents and the other two were seventh-round picks. They have yet to show what they can do in training camp, and if any are to make regular-season rosters they would have to display something special in the preseason.

We will take a look at some of them and what they would have to do to make the team, but first we present a list of the 14 Cal players who were projected to be on NFL regular-season rosters after the final cutdown on August 30 (presented in alphabetical order, with their number of NFL seasons in parentheses):

Keenan Allen, wide receiver, Chargers (9)

Tyson Alualu, defensive lineman, Steelers (12)

Bryan Anger, punter, Cowboys (10)

Camryn Bynum, safety, Vikings (1)

Jake Curhan, offensive lineman, Seahawks (1)

Ashtyn Davis, safety, Jets (2)

Jared Goff, quarterback, Lions (6)

Jaylinn Hawkins, safety, Falcons (2)

Marvin Jones Jr., wide receiver, Jaguars (9)

Cameron Jordan, defensive end, Saints (11)

Patrick Mekari, offensive lineman, Ravens (3)

Aaron Rodgers, quarterback, Packers (17)

Brennan Scarlett, linebacker, Dolphins (6) -- Scarlett played his first three college seasons at Cal and his final season at Stanford.

Davis Webb, quarterback, Giants (1)

The only surprise is Webb, who has played in one regular-season NFL game and took two snaps, both kneel-downs. But ESPN' Jordan Ranaan predicts that the Giants will keep three quarterbacks with this comment:

QUARTERBACK (3): Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor, Davis Webb Jones is the starter, Taylor is the backup and Webb is almost like having another coach in the room. Webb sticks because he's a guy whom [head coach Brian] Daboll and [general manager Joe] Schoen clearly value.

Besides the would-be rookies, former Cal players not projected to make regular-season rosters are veteran tight end Stephen Anderson of the Cardinals, veteran Eagles tight end Richard Rodgers, Raiders wide receiver Jordan Veasy, and Cowboys tight end Ian Bunting.

Two ex-Cal players players who have been on regular-season rosters in the past -- linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk and running back Patrick Laird -- are free agents at the moment, and it's unclear whether they will latch on to any teams before training camp.

Here is a rundown of the eight players who played at Cal this past season and are trying to make rosters, with a brief comment on what they are up against:

Elijah Hicks, safety, seventh-round pick, Bears -- He could play cornerback or safety, but if he is to make the team, it would likely be as a safety. The Bears are projected to keep four safeties: Jaquan Brisker, Eddie Jackson, DeAndre Houston-Carson, Dane Cruikshank. It will be difficult, but not impossible, to break into that group. Hicks is one of seven safeties currently on the Bears' roster, although one of them (Cruikshank) is actually listed as a cornerback.

Chase Garbers, quarterback, signed as free agent, Raiders -- Las Vegas is projected to keep only two quarterbacks -- Derek Carr and Jarrett Stidham. Garbers would have to beat out Stidham (which is possible) or hope the Raiders keep three quarterbacks. Even with three quarterbacks, it may be difficult. Remember, the Raiders worked out Colin Kaepernick, and Nick Mullens, who has considerable NFL experience, is also on the roster.

Cameron Goode, linebacker, seventh-round pick, Dolphins -- He is not among the eight linebackers pegged to make the final roster. Goode is most likely to be used as an outside linebacker, and the addition three-time Pro Bowler Melvin Ingram III and third-round draft pick Channing Tindall at that position does not help his cause.

Trevon Clark, wide receiver, signed as free agent, Ravens -- He is one 13 wide receivers on the current Ravens roster, and only four wide receivers are projected to be on the 53-man roster. However, none of the four projected to make the roster -- Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay, James Proche II, Tylan Wallace -- is a proven star, which is why the Ravens are looking at so many wide receivers. Clark should get a decent look, unless Baltimore signs some proven free agents.

Kekoa Crawford, wide receiver, signed as free agent, Colts -- Crawford is not among the six wide receivers projected to make the regular-season squad, but besides Michael Pittman Jr. Indianapolis does not have a proven player at the position. The Colts could re-sign T.Y. Hilton, who is still a free agent.

Kuony Deng, linebacker, signed as a free agent, Falcons -- Deng has the advantage that he can play either inside or outside, but he not among the four edge rushers or five linebackers projected to make the final roster. One undrafted free agent is listed as a sleeper to make the team, but it's not Deng; it's former Colorado linebacker Nate Landman.

Josh Drayden, defensive back, signed as a free agent, Commanders -- Drayden is likely to be seen as a cornerback, and although he is not among the five corners projected to make the 53-man roster, Washington is thin at the position behind its starters. One of the five players projected to make the roster is seventh-round pick Christian Holmes, so there could be an opportunity.

Jake Tonges, tight end, signed as a free agent, Bears -- Cole Kmet, Ryan Griffin and James O'Shaughnessy are the three tight ends predicted to make the regular-season squad, and Tonges is one of six tight ends currently on the Bears' roster.

.

Cover photo of Marvin Jones Jr. by Corey Perrine, Florida Times Union, USA TODAY Network

.

Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport