CalMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Cal Football: `It's An Exciting Time For Us' - Bears Coach Justin Wilcox Embraces 2020

Jeff Faraudo

The Redbox Bowl was barely over late Monday afternoon when the topic turned to 2020.

Cal should be pretty good next fall. Its entire offense returns and only three full-time starters from the defense are definitely departing, although those three (Evan Weaver, Ashtyn Davis and Jaylinn Hawkins) were very good.

In the minutes after the Bears' 35-20 win over Illinois at Levi's Stadium, coach Justin Wilcox said he heard players talking in the locker room about beginning to prepare for the 2020 season.

Then, as he answered questions from reporters, Wilcox confirmed feeling of optimism going forward.

"It's an exciting time for us," he said.

Wilcox declined to speculate on precisely what the Bears' ceiling is for 2020, adding, "I think there's lots of room for improvement, across the board."

The Bears will resume preparation as early as a couple weeks from now. Spring ball looms and Wilcox has business to attend to in the hiring of an offensive coordinator running backs coach and offensive line coach.

But there is definitely a sense on the team that an 8-5 record is not where this tops out. 

In the video below, Wilcox talks about how the Bears rode out the "roller-coaster" of the 2019 season, finally rebounding from a long, tough stretch in the middle of the schedule.

Speaking of schedules, here is Cal's 2020 non-conference slate (Pac-12 dates still to be announced): 

Saturday, August 29: at UNLV

Marcus Arroyo, ex-Oregon OC and one-time Cal QBs coach, takes over the Runnin' Rebels

Saturday, September 5: vs. TCU

Horned Frogs were 5-7 this year, just third bowl miss in coach Gary Patterson's 19 seasons

Saturday, September 12: vs. Cal Poly

Bears welcome back former OC Beau Baldwin, now the boss of the FCS Mustangs

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cal Football: Garbers Leads Bears Past Illinois in Redbox Bowl

Jake Curtis

Cal gets a season high in points in a 35-20 victory in Santa Clara

Pac-12 Basketball Preview: Conference Play Starts Thursday

Jake Curtis

Cal opens Pac-12 play at Stanford on Thursday

Cal coach Justin Wilcox said the fit will be key in hiring a new offensive coordinator

Jeff Faraudo

Cal coach Justin Wilcox said the fit will be key in hiring a new offensive coordinator

Cal opens Pac-12 basketball schedule at Stanford

Jeff Faraudo

Cal basketball team to open Pac-12 at Stanford

Cal will miss All-America linebacker Evan Weaver

Jeff Faraudo

Cal will miss All-America linebacker Evan Weaver

Cal Football: Bears' Offense Could Be Special in 2020 After 2 Frustrating Years

Jake Curtis

Cal has had the worst offense in Pac-12 the past two seasons, but expectations high for next year

Cal coach Justin Wilcox putting no limits on 2020 Golden Bears

Jeff Faraudo

Cal coach Justin Wilcox putting no limits on 2020 Golden Bears

Cal Football: Preview Box for Monday's Redbox Bowl

Jake Curtis

Bears look for first bowl win since 2015; Illinois in a bowl for first time since 2014

Cal Football: Bears Topple Illinois 35-20 to Secure Redbox Bowl Victory

Jeff Faraudo

Cal finishes season with three-game win streak and 8-5 final record

Can anyone stop Joe Burrow and the LSU Tigers?

Jeff Faraudo

From the Redbox Bowl to the National Championship, we have picks for all of them