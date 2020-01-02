The Redbox Bowl was barely over late Monday afternoon when the topic turned to 2020.

Cal should be pretty good next fall. Its entire offense returns and only three full-time starters from the defense are definitely departing, although those three (Evan Weaver, Ashtyn Davis and Jaylinn Hawkins) were very good.

In the minutes after the Bears' 35-20 win over Illinois at Levi's Stadium, coach Justin Wilcox said he heard players talking in the locker room about beginning to prepare for the 2020 season.

Then, as he answered questions from reporters, Wilcox confirmed feeling of optimism going forward.

"It's an exciting time for us," he said.

Wilcox declined to speculate on precisely what the Bears' ceiling is for 2020, adding, "I think there's lots of room for improvement, across the board."

The Bears will resume preparation as early as a couple weeks from now. Spring ball looms and Wilcox has business to attend to in the hiring of an offensive coordinator running backs coach and offensive line coach.

But there is definitely a sense on the team that an 8-5 record is not where this tops out.

In the video below, Wilcox talks about how the Bears rode out the "roller-coaster" of the 2019 season, finally rebounding from a long, tough stretch in the middle of the schedule.

Speaking of schedules, here is Cal's 2020 non-conference slate (Pac-12 dates still to be announced):

Saturday, August 29: at UNLV

Marcus Arroyo, ex-Oregon OC and one-time Cal QBs coach, takes over the Runnin' Rebels

Saturday, September 5: vs. TCU

Horned Frogs were 5-7 this year, just third bowl miss in coach Gary Patterson's 19 seasons

Saturday, September 12: vs. Cal Poly

Bears welcome back former OC Beau Baldwin, now the boss of the FCS Mustangs