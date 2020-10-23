Fantasy Predictions for Ex-Cal Players: Experts Down on Jared Goff

Jared Goff's mediocre performance against the 49ers' injury-riddled defense last week apparently did not sit well with Fantasy experts, especially when Goff's next challenge is the Chicago Bears' defense.

Nearly all the Fantasy gurus advised Fantasy players to bench the former Cal quarterback who will lead the Los Angeles Rams against the Bears on Monday. We will examine the pessimism regarding Goff a bit later.

First we will mention two other ex-Cal players--Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen--who each received support from one Fanatasy expert.

Matthew Berry of ESPN mentions Rodgers as one of the players he "loves" this weekend against the Texans, saying this:

Rodgers' return trip to fantasy royalty took a bit of a detour last week with a brutal 3.8-point flop against the Bucs -- and that was with Davante Adams back in the lineup. Legit the worst fantasy performance of his career in a game he didn't leave early due to injury. I mean, Rodgers missed his receivers with the ball worse than he does that dog at the end of his latest insurance commercial. But when you hit rock bottom, there's only one way to go, and I expect him to get back on track in Week 7 against the Texans, who have given up 19-plus fantasy points and multiple touchdowns to three of the past four quarterbacks they've faced. That includes 28.5 fantasy points and four passing touchdowns to Ryan Tanne-Thrill just last week. When Rodgers gets mad, he gets better quickly. The Texans rank 28th in pressure rate, so even with a banged-up offensive line, he'll have a clean pocket. Don't expect to see Errin' Rodgers again this Sunday, as Houston allows touchdowns at the sixth-highest rate this year. I have Rodgers as a top-five play this week.

Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report had some positive things to say about Allen in response to a specific question, noting this:

At wide receiver, Keenan Allen of the Los Angeles Chargers left the team's Week 5 game with the Saints due to back spasms. But even with that missed time and the fact that L.A. has had its bye week, he still ranks eighth in targets this year. That target share and reports that he is expected to be fine for Week 7 gives the 28-year-old the edge over Tyler Lockett of the Seattle Seahawks.

That was about it for those two, but virtually all the Fantasy experts jumped on the "Sit Jared Goff" bandwagon.

Goff was on Berry's "hate" list, with this assessment:

The Bears are allowing a league-low 11.7 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season. If quarterbacks facing the Bears were a single player, that quarterback would be QB33 on the season on a per-game basis. Do you want to start QB33 on your fantasy team? No, you do not. Hashtag: analysis. You're welcome, America.

CBS Sports' Jamey Eisenberg is sitting Goff too:

Goff scored 18 Fantasy points in Week 6 at San Francisco, and he's now scored fewer than 20 Fantasy points in two of his past three games. This is a tough matchup for Goff against the Bears, who have not allowed multiple touchdowns to a quarterback all season, including matchups with Stafford, Ryan and Tom Brady. Chicago also has five interceptions compared to four passing touchdowns allowed in six games.

NFL.com's Adam Rank doesn't like Goff's chances against the Bears either:

And like we sat Bridgewater last week against the Bears, we have to sit Goff. The Bears have allowed the fewest points to quarterbacks this year and fewest touchdown passes (four). Besides, Goff’s season is like Nick Cage’s IMDB page. Where you see some true genius and masterpieces like The Rock and Con Air (my two favorite Cage movies, sue me). But then there’s Ghost Rider. Though he’s probably going to get too much heat for the loss at San Francisco, but let’s be honest. Cooper Kupp dropped at least one touchdown pass. And missed another that should have either been a touchdown or led to a score. So it wasn’t like he was ghost riding your lineup last week. What, I can’t do callbacks? But let’s just say I’m avoiding Goff this week for the matchup.

Sports Illustrated's Michael Fabiano joins the consensus to keep Goff on the Fantasy bench this weekend:

Goff failed to produce a good stat line in last week’s loss to the 49ers, and an upcoming matchup against the Bears is anything but favorable. Their defense has been formidable against enemy signal-callers, allowing the fewest touchdown passes (4) and fantasy points (11.7 PPG) to the position. What’s more, just one quarterback has scored 16 points against them this season. That list includes Tom Brady, who was held to 14.1 points in Week 5. I’d keep Goff on the fantasy sidelines.

Finally, Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News put Goff among his "weaker start" candidates, saying this:

Jared Goff, Rams (vs. CHI). Not against Khalil Mack and this red-hot pass defense.

