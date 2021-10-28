Cal in NFL Fantasy: Aaron Rodgers on 'Bust Alert' in Thursday Game

The Fantasy Football experts generally have left former Cal star Aaron Rodgers out of their "Sit 'em or Start 'em" predictions this week. Except for CBS Sports' Jamey Eisenberg. He put Packers quarterback Rodgers on "Bust Alert," which means he could have particularly tough time in Thursday night's game against the unbeaten Arizona Cardinals.

Here is Eisenberg's explanation for his doubts about Rodgers as far as a Fantasy League option in this game:

I wouldn't have Rodgers in this spot if his receiving corps were healthy, but he's not expected to have Davante Adams or Allen Lazard this week after both were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. That duo has accounted for 67 catches, 928 yards and four touchdowns, which for Rodgers is 44.4 percent of his completions, 54.2 percent of his yards and 26.7 percent of his touchdowns this year. He should get Marquez Valdes-Scantling (hamstring) back after he's been out since Week 3, and Randall Cobb, Robert Tonyan and the running backs should keep Rodgers' stats respectable. I wouldn't completely run away from him this week, even though the Cardinals allow an average of just 14.9 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. But without Adams and Lazard it feels like the ceiling is capped for Rodgers, and he's only worth starting in deeper leagues on Thursday night.

So it's more about Rodgers' depleted weapons than Rodgers himself when it comes to Rodgers' Fantasy potential this week.

No other Fantasy expert seems as pessimistic about Rodgers, but the lack of pass-catching weapons has to be a concern.

Meanwhile, CBS Sports' Eisenberg is high on the Fantasy chances of former Cal wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. of the Jaguars.

Eisenberg suggests Fantasy players start Jones this week against the Seahawks, based on this assessment.

The last time we saw Jones he had his best game of the season in Week 6 against Miami with seven catches for 100 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. He now has at least 12 PPR points in four of six games this season, and he should stay hot against the Seahawks. Seattle hasn't allowed a touchdown to a receiver in the past three weeks, but eight receivers have scored at least 16 PPR points against the Seahawks this year. Jones is a potential top-20 Fantasy receiver in all leagues this week.

Cover photo of Aaron Rodgers by Jeff Hanisch, USA TODAY Sports

