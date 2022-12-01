DE Frederick Williams III Becomes Cal's 8th Commitment for 2023

Frederick Williams III, a three-star defensive end at Junipero Serra High School in Gardena, Calif., became the became the eighth players in the class of 2023 to commit to Cal.

Williams made his announcement on his twitter account on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound Williams considered offers from Washington, Colorado, Boston College, Oregon State and UNLV before picking Cal.

Also Wednesday, Tyler Murphy, an interior offensive lineman from Acalanes High School in Lafayette, Calif., has committed to Cal as a walk-on. He chose Cal over scholarship offers from Air Force, Army, Navy, Eastern Washington, Idaho and Frodham.

Here are some highlights for Murphy, who is ranked as the nation's 137th-best interior offensive line prospect by 247 Sports:

The 247 Sports website ranks Williams as the 113th-best edge prospect in the class and the 138th-best prospect overall in the state of California.

Cal defensive line coach Andrew Browning was the main recruiter for Williams, who visited Cal last month.

Injuries limited Williams' action in his senior season but he still managed to record 43 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss and one pass defensed.

The 247 Sports website currently ranks Cal's 2023 recruiting class 11th in the Pac-12, primarily because it has only eight commitments so far. Arizona State is the only Pac-12 school with fewer commits (seven), and the Sun Devils are ranked 12th by 247 Sports.

Four Pac-12 schools have 20 or more commitments for 2023, and Oregon has the most with 24.

“I like the classiness of the stadium,” Williams told On3’s Chad Simmons about Cal on Oct. 28. “I love classy. I love the way they bring different players from different years and bring them there (to) talk. I love the fact how, (during) the recruiting process, they treat you like family.”

Williams told Bear insider that the chance to meet Marshawn Lynch's mother during his visit to Cal was particularly memorable.

“I really enjoyed my visit,” said Williams. “One of my favorite parts were the game day experience. I had the chance to hang out with the coaches pregame on the field. Everyone was fired up, and I loved the atmosphere. It made me want to suit up and play! But one of my favorite moments was getting the chance to meet Marshawn Lynch’s mom at the game. That was pretty cool.”

The early signing day is December 21. There is also late signing period starting Feb. 1, 2023, but these days most players sign in the early signing period.

Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport