Cal TE Gavin Reinwald Will Transfer to Rice

He will rejoin coach Marques Tuiasosopo with the Owls

Cal tight end Gavin Reinwald, who entered the transfer portal after the 2021 season, announced on social media Wednesday that he has chosen Rice as his his next school.

He will be a graduate transfer for the Owls.

At Rice, Reidwald will reconnect with Marques Tuiasosopo, who was Cal's tight end coach until February 2021 when he left to become Rice's offensive coordinator.

Rice had a 4-8 record in 2021, including 3-5 in Conference-USA. The Owls gained more yardage through the air than on the ground, but they finished 12th in the conference in total offense, seventh in rushing offense, and 11th in passing offense.

Redshirt senior tight end Myers Jordan was the team's fourth-leading receiver with 27 catches for 278 yards and one touchdown.

Reinwald, a fifth-year senior at Cal in 2021, played in all 12 games this season. He caught just four passes for 55 yards, but two of his receptions went for touchdowns. Cal used three tight ends extensively in 2021, sometimes having all three in the game at the same time.

